‘They just had a great chemistry’: UMBC duo wins inaugural Collegiate Esports Invitational featuring Fortnite

“To me, what it shows is that there is a big thirst for people who want to watch collegiate esports,” Kindt said. “More college kids are playing, more and more schools are getting involved, more teams are brought on by their schools. So I think they want to see what they can do on a national level. They want to compete at a higher level and across schools. a lot of schools do tournaments against other schools, but they’re not sanctioned, and they’re not necessarily regulated. This is the largest collegiate tournament based on the number of schools and conferences. So I think this is where schools want to go to. I think there’s a big need based on the size of the game, and I think that’s why it drew a lot of people.”