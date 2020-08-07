Frederick County’s Matthew Semelsberger signs contract with UFC, realizing childhood quest

“When he called to say that he was going to drop out with basically 10 credits left to get his degree, we obviously weren’t very happy about that just because he had put so much time into school,” said Mike Semelsberger, a 56-year-old retired firefighter. “But we sat down with him to talk about and Matt being the way that he is, he explained how he was feeling and the goals that he wanted to achieve. He said, ‘I can always go back to school and finish up. But I really want to set my goals to do this, and I want to go for it.’ So we’ve been very supportive of it once we got over the initial shock.”