Loyola Maryland track star Senna Ohlsson taking advantage of opportunity to compete in Sweden

“I have been guilty of getting very nervous before my races to the point where there have been times when I would almost wish that I was out of competing because I was so nervous and so anxious. It felt like it turned racing into a negative,” she said. “Then when you have that completely taken away and you’re living for three or four months on the idea that I don’t know when my next race will be or if I will ever get that again, it was hard. … So when I started figuring out that I was going to be racing this summer, I really tried to sit down and see it only as an opportunity and not this high pressure to meet certain expectations that I think I may have turned competitions into in the past.”