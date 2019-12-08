Emily Jarome earned 19 kills for the Tigers, one shy of her season-high, adding seven digs. Silvia Grassini hit .364 with 11 kills while Lydia Wiers hit .350, notching 10 kills. Olivia Finckel (Dulaney) tallied up 11 kills. At setter, Marrisa Wonders nearly had a double-double of 41 assists and nine digs, adding two kills. Annie Ertz had the team-high in digs with 13, plus four kills, while libero Camryn Allen (Centennial) finished with 11 digs and five assists.