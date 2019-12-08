The Towson women’s volleyball team fell in four sets, 25-22, 16-25, 17-25, 20-25, to No. 11 seed Penn State (26-5) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday in University Park, Pennsylvania, ending one of the best seasons in program history.
The Tigers (29-3), the Colonial Athletic Association champions, secured their first-ever NCAA tournament win by beating American in five sets on Friday and had a 23-match winning streak earlier in the season. The senior class ended their careers with 97 victories in the past four years, tied for fifth-most in program history.
Towson, which used an early 6-0 run to lead 13-7 to take the first set, hit .200 in the match, totaling 57 kills, including four in double digits. Jonni Parker totaled a team-high 19 kills, hitting .447 with four blocks for Penn State, which is playing in the NCAA tournament for the 39th consecutive season and has won seven national titles.
Emily Jarome earned 19 kills for the Tigers, one shy of her season-high, adding seven digs. Silvia Grassini hit .364 with 11 kills while Lydia Wiers hit .350, notching 10 kills. Olivia Finckel (Dulaney) tallied up 11 kills. At setter, Marrisa Wonders nearly had a double-double of 41 assists and nine digs, adding two kills. Annie Ertz had the team-high in digs with 13, plus four kills, while libero Camryn Allen (Centennial) finished with 11 digs and five assists.