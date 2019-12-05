“I had to work through a lot,” she said. “I was really in my head because I had gone from playing and starting every game in high school and club to not playing, and it was kind of eye-opening. I just had to sit there and grind it out every day. Especially in the spring, reality set in because I had the chance to start, and I just really had to buckle down and figure it out. … Once I realized that I don’t have to be perfect and that I just had to get the job done, it was OK. So it was really rewarding to be a part of it, actually contributing.”