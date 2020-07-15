Big Ten’s conference-only decision costs Towson football $325,000

According to a copy of the contract signed in October 2012 and provided by Maryland, the Terps were subject to forfeit the $325,000. However, there is another clause stating that “exigencies beyond the control of either party, such as Acts of God, Acts of common enemy, civil disorders, or orders of military or public authority, may render it impossible to or highly undesirable to play the game. … Under such circumstances and the Home Team and the Visiting Team agree to cancel the game, [the payment] of this contract shall be null and void.”