Maryland’s Frances Tiafoe loses in fourth round of U.S. Open for second year in a row

Associated Press
Sep 05, 2021 11:34 PM

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe of Maryland lost, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4, on Sunday night to No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time with the help of 24 aces.

Tiafoe, 23, a native of Riverdale in Prince George’s County and a product of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park who is ranked 50th in the world, lost in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row.

His best showing at a major was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2019 Australian Open.

Frances Tiafoe, of Riverdale, in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Auger-Aliassime had never reached the final eight at any Grand Slam tournament until Wimbledon in July, a month before he turned 21 on Aug. 8.

Now the Canadian is the youngest man to reach consecutive major quarterfinals since Juan Martin del Potro made it to three straight in 2008-2009.

Auger-Aliassime will go up against unseeded 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Tuesday for a semifinal berth.

“At some point, age is just a number,” Auger-Aliassime said when asked about Alcaraz. “He already feels like a player that is established.”

This story will be updated.

No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada had 24 aces Sunday night.
