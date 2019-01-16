Frances Tiafoe's Australian Open run continues with upset of No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson let a sizable lead slip away amid problems with his serving arm and lost to 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in the Australian Open's second round early Wednesday.

The No. 5-seeded Anderson was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2017 and had won all three previous matchups against the 39th-ranked Tiafoe of Riverdale in Prince George’s County.

But after trailing by a set and 3-0 in the second, Tiafoe, an alum of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park turned this match around to get to the third round at a major for the second time.

Anderson received repeated visits from a trainer for his bothersome right arm.

Earlier Tuesday night, No. 18 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, defeated fellow JTCC alum Denis Kudla, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Kudla, 26, ranked No. 62 in the world, nearly rallied from a two-sets deficit for the second straight match after beating Melbourne resident Marc Polmans, a former junior doubles Australian Open champion, 5-7, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, on Monday.