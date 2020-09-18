‘Dad, do you see this?’ Building on father’s legacy, Marvin Thorpe II honored by USA Swimming.

“I probably have not been able to digest the gravity of what it means. I’ve been doing this my whole life and sometimes I probably fail to think about what impact it has on the person next to me that I’m teaching, whether it be a kid or an adult,” he said. “It certainly is a wonderful thing and all I can say is I’m very grateful and I think it’s going to take a little bit of time for me to really understand this is not just Baltimore or Maryland, this is the entire country. It’s like ‘Wow!’”