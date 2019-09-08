This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Mike Flanagan wins eighth straight start for Orioles in 1979

Sept. 14, 1896: The Orioles, National League champions, travel to St. Charles College (Ellicott City) to put on a baseball exhibition for James Cardinal Gibbons. The Archbishop of Baltimore is duly impressed. “In former days, Baltimore was called the City of Monuments, but you are 18 living monuments to its greatness,” Gibbons tells the team. “It was once celebrated for its fast Baltimore clippers, but I dare say none were as fast as you can run.”