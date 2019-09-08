This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Mike Flanagan wins eighth straight start for Orioles in 1979

Sept. 13, 2003: Having lost its first two games, Maryland crushes the Citadel, 61-0, in its home opener at Byrd Stadium. Josh Allen runs 72 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play and Nick Novak kicks four field goals in the Terps’ most lopsided win since 1954.
Sept. 9, 1992: The Orioles welcome their 3,000,000th fan of the season, Rick Weinstein of Potomac, to Camden Yards and then weather a power outage that delays the game for 18 minutes as the public address system plays “Dancing In The Dark” and “The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia.” Baltimore loses, 5-2, to the New York Yankees.
Sept. 13, 1979: The Orioles’ Mike Flanagan wins his 22nd game, and eighth in a row, beating the Blue Jays, 10-4, in Toronto. Pat Kelly, Eddie Murray and Doug DeCinces homer for first-place Baltimore.
Sept. 11, 1976: In their first-ever football meeting, Towson State routs Maryland-Eastern Shore, 30-0. Dan Dullea passes for two touchdowns and Randy Bielski kicks three field goals for the Tigers.
Sept. 11, 1971: Before a sellout crowd at New York’s Yankee Stadium and a national TV audience, Grambling’s football team defeats Morgan State, 31-13. Jeff Freland throws for one score and John Sykes runs 40 yards for another.
Sept. 12, 1957: In practice, the Colts try Gino Marchetti, their Pro Bowl defensive end, as a pass receiver. “If he catches the ball and gets under way, some small defensive back is going to get killed attempting to stop him,” says end coach Bob Shaw.
Sept. 13, 1920: Twenty-one players report for Maryland’s first football practice of the year at College Park, prompting an announcement that students at the university’s medical, law, dental and pharmacy schools in Baltimore will also be eligible to play.
Sept. 14, 1896: The Orioles, National League champions, travel to St. Charles College (Ellicott City) to put on a baseball exhibition for James Cardinal Gibbons. The Archbishop of Baltimore is duly impressed. “In former days, Baltimore was called the City of Monuments, but you are 18 living monuments to its greatness,” Gibbons tells the team. “It was once celebrated for its fast Baltimore clippers, but I dare say none were as fast as you can run.”
Birthday
Sept. 8, 1947: Steve Mike-Mayer, placekicker for Maryland (1972-74) and the Colts (1979-80).