This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Steve McNair and Todd Heap connect to help Ravens to 4-0 start

O.J. Brigance, left, smiles at the note presented to him by Elsie Hildebrand, 6, of York, Pa., as her father, Steven Hildebrand, looks on before the start of the race. Elsie's mother, Heather Hildebrand, has ALS. About 850 people participated in the sixth annual Brigance Brigade Foundation 5.7L Championship Race and 1.57 Mile Family Run/Walk at Canton Waterfront Park. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)