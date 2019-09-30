This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Steve McNair and Todd Heap connect to help Ravens to 4-0 start

Oct. 1, 2006: With 34 seconds remaining, quarterback Steve McNair throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to Todd Heap as the Ravens (4-0) defeat the previously unbeaten San Diego Chargers, 16-13, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Oct. 3, 1989: The Los Angeles Raiders name Art Shell, a Hall of Fame tackle who starred at Maryland State (now UMES), as the first black head coach in modern NFL history.
Oct. 3, 1979: “I was a little excited,” Orioles manager Earl Weaver says after streaking from the dugout to second base to hug John Lowenstein in mid-home run trot. Lowenstein’s walk-off, three-run homer beats the California Angels, 6-3, in Game 1 of the ALCS at Memorial Stadium.
Oct. 2, 1960: On the Colts’ first play, Johnny Unitas throws a 66-yard scoring pass to Lenny Moore in a 42-7 rout of Chicago at Memorial Stadium. Johnny Sample returns a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and Baltimore intercepts seven Bears passes.
Oct. 5, 1948: In a Tuesday night contest, the Colts lose, 14-10, to unbeaten Cleveland in an All-America Football Conference game at Baltimore Stadium. Baltimore quarterback Y.A. Tittle hits Billy Hillenbrand for a 78-yard touchdown, but the Browns’ Otto Graham wins it with a late scoring throw of his own.
Oct. 3, 1932: Laurel Park opens its fall racing season with a Welfare Day Program, turning over $12,000 in proceeds to the poor during the Great Depression.
Oct. 1, 1910: The Maryland Aggies (now Terps) defeat Richmond College, 28-0, in College Park behind the ball-handling of quarterback Burton Shipley, who also kicks a 40-yard field goal. Shipley will go on to coach the school’s baseball team for 36 years.
Oct. 2, 1896: The Orioles rip Cy Young for 14 hits in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Spiders in Game 1 of the Temple Cup series between the National League’s two top teams. Catcher Wilbert Robinson and shortstop Hugh Jennings get three hits apiece for Baltimore, which will capture the best-of-seven series, 4-0.
Sept. 29, 1969: O.J. Brigance, linebacker for the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl champions. Now the club’s senior adviser to player engagement, Brigance has battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for 12 years.