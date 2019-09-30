Advertisement

This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Steve McNair and Todd Heap connect to help Ravens to 4-0 start

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 30, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Oct. 1, 2006: With 34 seconds remaining, quarterback Steve McNair throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to Todd Heap as the Ravens (4-0) defeat the previously unbeaten San Diego Chargers, 16-13, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fritz Pollard became the first African American head coach in the NFL in 1924 when he led the Hammond Pros. The NFL waited 65 years before hiring its second African American head coach: Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis hired Art Shell in 1989.
Fritz Pollard became the first African American head coach in the NFL in 1924 when he led the Hammond Pros. The NFL waited 65 years before hiring its second African American head coach: Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis hired Art Shell in 1989. (Doug Duran/Contra Costa Times/MCT)

Oct. 3, 1989: The Los Angeles Raiders name Art Shell, a Hall of Fame tackle who starred at Maryland State (now UMES), as the first black head coach in modern NFL history.

Advertisement

Oct. 3, 1979: “I was a little excited,” Orioles manager Earl Weaver says after streaking from the dugout to second base to hug John Lowenstein in mid-home run trot. Lowenstein’s walk-off, three-run homer beats the California Angels, 6-3, in Game 1 of the ALCS at Memorial Stadium.

Oct. 2, 1960: On the Colts’ first play, Johnny Unitas throws a 66-yard scoring pass to Lenny Moore in a 42-7 rout of Chicago at Memorial Stadium. Johnny Sample returns a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and Baltimore intercepts seven Bears passes.
From left, at Colts training camp in 1949, A.M Michalske, Y.A. Tittle, Cecil Isbell and Bill Conkright.
From left, at Colts training camp in 1949, A.M Michalske, Y.A. Tittle, Cecil Isbell and Bill Conkright. (William M. Klender / Baltimore Sun photo)

Oct. 5, 1948: In a Tuesday night contest, the Colts lose, 14-10, to unbeaten Cleveland in an All-America Football Conference game at Baltimore Stadium. Baltimore quarterback Y.A. Tittle hits Billy Hillenbrand for a 78-yard touchdown, but the Browns’ Otto Graham wins it with a late scoring throw of his own.

[More from sports] After Ravens defense is exposed in loss to Browns, there’s only one path forward: ‘Fix it all’ »

Oct. 3, 1932: Laurel Park opens its fall racing season with a Welfare Day Program, turning over $12,000 in proceeds to the poor during the Great Depression.

Oct. 1, 1910: The Maryland Aggies (now Terps) defeat Richmond College, 28-0, in College Park behind the ball-handling of quarterback Burton Shipley, who also kicks a 40-yard field goal. Shipley will go on to coach the school’s baseball team for 36 years.

Oct. 2, 1896: The Orioles rip Cy Young for 14 hits in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Spiders in Game 1 of the Temple Cup series between the National League’s two top teams. Catcher Wilbert Robinson and shortstop Hugh Jennings get three hits apiece for Baltimore, which will capture the best-of-seven series, 4-0.

O.J. Brigance, left, smiles at the note presented to him by Elsie Hildebrand, 6, of York, Pa., as her father, Steven Hildebrand, looks on before the start of the race. Elsie's mother, Heather Hildebrand, has ALS. About 850 people participated in the sixth annual Brigance Brigade Foundation 5.7L Championship Race and 1.57 Mile Family Run/Walk at Canton Waterfront Park.
O.J. Brigance, left, smiles at the note presented to him by Elsie Hildebrand, 6, of York, Pa., as her father, Steven Hildebrand, looks on before the start of the race. Elsie's mother, Heather Hildebrand, has ALS. About 850 people participated in the sixth annual Brigance Brigade Foundation 5.7L Championship Race and 1.57 Mile Family Run/Walk at Canton Waterfront Park. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)
Birthday

Sept. 29, 1969: O.J. Brigance, linebacker for the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl champions. Now the club’s senior adviser to player engagement, Brigance has battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for 12 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement