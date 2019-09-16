This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Bob Milacki makes impressive debut for Orioles

Sept. 18, 1988: “I was just trying to get by,” pitcher Bob Milacki says of his first big league start — a 2-0 win over the Tigers in Detroit in which he allows one hit in eight innings for the woebegone Orioles (52-95).
Sept. 16, 1980: In a battle of soccer unbeatens, Oakland Mills defeats Calvert Hall, 1-0, for its third straight shutout. John McIntyre scores for the winners, who hold Cardinals’ All-American Tim Wittman scoreless.
Sept. 21, 1975: The underdog Colts rout the Bears, 35-7, in their NFL opener in Chicago. Bert Jones passes for two touchdowns and Don McCauley runs for two more as the Baltimore defense holds rookie running back Walter Payton to no yards gained.
Sept. 17, 1966: Charlie Stukes passes for one touchdown and runs for another as Maryland State (now UMES) defeats Lock Haven State, 40-12. Stukes will go on to play for the Colts and start in their championship win in Super Bowl V.
Sept. 16, 1947: The Baltimore Elite Giants, of the Negro National League, defeat the All-Stars, a group of International League Orioles and other minor league players, 2-0, at Bugle Field. Bill Byrd pitches a six-hitter and Butch Davis hits a two-run triple.
Sept. 19, 1944: The Sun reports that Capt. Leonard Schroeder, former star athlete at Glen Burnie High, was the first American infantryman to hit the beach at Normandy on D-Day (June 6). In the 1936 state championship soccer game, Schroeder, a center forward, scored all of the points in Glen Burnie’s 3-0 victory over Cambridge.
Sept. 21, 1936: Harry Jeffra, 22, of Baltimore scores a seventh-round knockout over Joe Transparenti with a left hook to the chin in a boxing match at Carlin’s Park. Jeffra will capture the world bantamweight title in 1937 and later coach the boxing team at Western Maryland (now McDaniel) College.
Sept. 21, 1930: More than 3,000 fans pack the new Milford Speedway, a half-mile dirt oval near Pikesville, to watch the sweepstakes feature won by John Moretti of Atlantic City, N.J.
Birthday
Sept. 15, 1926: Jim Spavital, Colts’ running back whose 96-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in 1950 is the eighth-longest run in NFL history. Spavital died in 1993.