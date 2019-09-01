This Week In Baltimore Sports History: Ravens lose first game at new stadium to Steelers

Sept. 3, 2003: Held scoreless for 29 consecutive innings, the Orioles break the streak in the first inning against the Oakland A’s at Camden Yards when Luis Matos scores on a throwing error. The Orioles win, 9-0.
Sept. 6, 1998: The Ravens celebrate their first regular-season game in their $223 million stadium with a whimper, losing, 20-13, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore goes the first 57 minutes without a touchdown and kicker Matt Stover misses three field goal attempts.
Sept. 7, 1985: “The season isn’t over, for crying out loud,” Maryland football coach Bobby Ross says after the No. 7 Terps are upset by Penn State, 20-18 at College Park — their 21st straight loss to the Nittany Lions. Maryland will finish 9-3 and defeat Syracuse in the Cherry Bowl.
Sept. 4, 1969: Three consecutive home runs in the ninth inning, by Frank Robinson, Boog Powell and Brooks Robinson, lead the first-place Orioles past the second-place Tigers in Detroit, 5-4.
Sept. 1, 1965: Jockey Bobby Fitzgerald, 17, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania., wins four races — including the first three — at Timonium.
Sept. 6, 1955: The New York Giants defeat the Colts, 17-14, on a late 10-yard field goal by Ben Agajanian, who’d missed a kick on the previous play. Agajanian gets another chance when the Colts are penalized for having a player leave the field on the wrong side.
Sept. 7, 1940: Navy’s football team replaces its goat mascot, Bill VIII, with Bill IX after the former loses a horn that got stuck in a fence.
Sept. 5, 1925: Tommy Thomas (City) wins his 29th game for the International League Orioles in a 3-2 win over the Providence Grays at Oriole Park. Thomas will win 117 games in the big leagues and then manage Baltimore to the 1944 Little World Series championship.
Birthday
Sept. 1, 1939: Dan Sullivan, Colts offensive guard who played 11 years in Baltimore and who helped them win the Super Bowl after the 1970 season.