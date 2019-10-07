Oct. 8, 2000: The visiting Ravens force six turnovers, a franchise high, in a 15-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matt Stover kicks five field goals for touchdown-challenged Baltimore.
Oct. 6, 1996: The Orioles strike out 23 times, a major league record in a victory, as they defeat the Cleveland Indians, 4-3, in 12 innings to advance to the ALCS. Three players — Pete Incaviglia, Rafael Palmeiro and Bobby Bonilla — each whiff four times before Roberto Alomar homers to win it.
Oct. 6, 1986: “If we do the little things, there will not be any big things to worry about,” Cal Ripken Sr. says upon being named Orioles manager. He’ll go 67-101 and get fired six games into the 1988 season.
Oct. 9, 1971: The recording of the Clippers’ fight song, played before each home game, gets stuck on the word “defense” and repeats it over and over again. The team takes note and defeats the Tidewater Wings, 3-0, at the Civic Center in its American Hockey League season opener.
Oct. 9, 1966: A 1-0 victory over Los Angeles in Game 4 gives the Orioles a four-game sweep in the World Series. Frank Robinson homers and Dave McNally four-hits the Dodgers, who fail to score in the final 33 innings.
Oct. 12, 1958: Trailing 17-0, the undefeated Colts rally to beat the Packers in Green Bay, 24-17. Andy Nelson races 52 yards with an interception for the winning score.
Oct. 12, 1958: Mayor Tommy D’Alesandro proclaims Oct. 31 “Bob Turley Day” in Baltimore to honor the Lutherville resident and former Orioles pitcher who pitched the champion New York Yankees to two World Series victories over the Milwaukee Braves.
Oct. 7, 1950: Maryland’s football team upsets No. 2 Michigan State, 34-7, on the road as Ed Modzelewski rushes for two touchdowns and the Terps intercept six passes. It will be the Spartans’ only loss of the season; Maryland finishes 7-2-1.
Birthday
Oct. 6, 1872: Jack Dunn, canny Orioles manager who led them to seven consecutive International League titles from 1919 through 1925. Dunn died of a heart attack in 1928.