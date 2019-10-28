Nov. 1, 1989: “People are trying to give me too much credit,” the Orioles’ Frank Robinson says upon being named American League Manager of the Year in a runaway vote. Robinson, who led Baltimore from a 54-107 record in 1988 to 87-75, becomes the first to earn Most Valuable Player and Manager of the Year in both leagues.
Oct. 29, 1977: In a race between two top 2-year-olds, Affirmed defeats Alydar by a neck in the 55th Laurel Futurity at Laurel Park. One year later, Affirmed wins the Triple Crown, defeating Alydar in the Kentucky Derby (by 1½ lengths), Preakness (neck) and Belmont Stakes (head).
Oct. 30, 1968: In a storybook finish, Earl Monroe hits a 28-foot jump shot with two seconds left in overtime as the Bullets edge the San Francisco Warriors, 112-110, in an NBA game at the Civic Center. Baltimore had rallied from five points down with nine seconds left in regulation.
Oct. 30, 1966: Throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-3 win over the Rams in Los Angeles, the Colts’ Johnny Unitas sets an NFL record for most career yards passing (28,375), breaking the old mark set by onetime Baltimore quarterback Y.A. Tittle.
Nov. 1, 1959: In a Florida Winter League baseball game, left-hander Pat Gillick, 22, pitches the Orioles to a 14-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gillick will go on to be Baltimore’s general manager from 1996 to 1998 and reach the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.
Nov. 1, 1941: Undefeated Navy surrenders its first touchdown of the year in a 13-6 win over No. 8 Penn before a crowd of 73,391 at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field. Bill Busik passes for a score for the No. 17 Midshipmen, who will finish 7-1-1.
Nov. 2, 1940: A 22-to-1 long shot, Bold Irishman, wins the 18th Pimlico Futurity, upsetting favored Whirlaway, who will win racing’s Triple Crown in 1941.
Oct. 28, 1932: On the eve of its team’s football game with Western Maryland (now McDaniel) at Baltimore Stadium, students at Loyola College (now Loyola Maryland) hang their opponent’s mascot, the Green Terror, in effigy at Sun Square (Baltimore and Charles streets). Western Maryland wins, 28-6.
Birthday
Oct. 28, 1938: Steve Stonebreaker, Colts linebacker for three years who helped them reach the NFL championship game in 1964. Stonebreaker died in 1995.