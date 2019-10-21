xml:space="preserve">
Ravens quarterback Vinny Testaverde congratulates running back Bam Morris after his touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins.
Ravens quarterback Vinny Testaverde congratulates running back Bam Morris after his touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins. (Staff photo by John Makely)

Oct. 26, 1997: In the first NFL game between Baltimore and Washington since 1981 (when the Colts were in town), the Ravens edge the Redskins, 20-17, in Landover. Bam Morris rushes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the winners.

Oct. 26, 1983: The world champion Orioles, who had no American League starters in the All-Star Game, place three players on the Associated Press Major League All-Star team: shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., first baseman Eddie Murray and pitcher Scott McGregor.

Dave Cornwell was a cross country standout at Hereford High School. He was also Maryland's first three-time state champion in cross country. (1975)
Dave Cornwell was a cross country standout at Hereford High School. He was also Maryland's first three-time state champion in cross country. (1975)

Oct. 25, 1974: Hereford’s Dave Cornwell sets a course and meet record in winning the Baltimore County cross country championship at Hereford. Cornwell will go on to be Maryland’s first three-time high school state champ.

Oct. 20, 1970: “You’ve made Baltimore the land of pleasant living for me,” Orioles manager Earl Weaver tells Brooks Robinson at a ceremony honoring the third baseman as the Most Valuable Player of the World Series. Robinson’s award? A new Dodge Charger, presented by Sport Magazine.

Oct. 26, 1963: Quarterback Roger Staubach passes for 168 yards and rushes for a touchdown as No. 10 Navy upsets No. 3 Pittsburgh, 24-12, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Oct. 23, 1963: “Walter [Bellamy] is as tough as he wants to be,” coach Bob Leonard says after the Bullets’ 6-foot-11 center gets 45 points and 24 rebounds in a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks — the home opener for Baltimore’s fledgling NBA team.

Quarterback Jack Scarbath was a star at quarterback at Poly and Maryland.
Quarterback Jack Scarbath was a star at quarterback at Poly and Maryland. (Baltimore Sun photo)

Oct. 25, 1952: Maryland wins its 18th straight football game, 34-6, over LSU at Byrd Stadium. Jack Scarbath (Poly) passes for three touchdowns for the Terps.

Oct. 25, 1945: Morgan State’s football team defeats Lincoln, 20-0, at Shibe Park in Philadelphia. Baseball’s Jackie Robinson, who recently signed to play in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization, throws out the first ball.

Birthday

Oct. 20, 1905: Keith Molesworth, coach of the 1953 Colts in the first year of their second incarnation in the NFL. Baltimore went 3-9. Molesworth died in 1966.

