Oct. 26, 1997: In the first NFL game between Baltimore and Washington since 1981 (when the Colts were in town), the Ravens edge the Redskins, 20-17, in Landover. Bam Morris rushes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the winners.
Oct. 26, 1983: The world champion Orioles, who had no American League starters in the All-Star Game, place three players on the Associated Press Major League All-Star team: shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., first baseman Eddie Murray and pitcher Scott McGregor.
Oct. 25, 1974: Hereford’s Dave Cornwell sets a course and meet record in winning the Baltimore County cross country championship at Hereford. Cornwell will go on to be Maryland’s first three-time high school state champ.
Oct. 20, 1970: “You’ve made Baltimore the land of pleasant living for me,” Orioles manager Earl Weaver tells Brooks Robinson at a ceremony honoring the third baseman as the Most Valuable Player of the World Series. Robinson’s award? A new Dodge Charger, presented by Sport Magazine.
Oct. 26, 1963: Quarterback Roger Staubach passes for 168 yards and rushes for a touchdown as No. 10 Navy upsets No. 3 Pittsburgh, 24-12, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Oct. 23, 1963: “Walter [Bellamy] is as tough as he wants to be,” coach Bob Leonard says after the Bullets’ 6-foot-11 center gets 45 points and 24 rebounds in a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks — the home opener for Baltimore’s fledgling NBA team.
Oct. 25, 1952: Maryland wins its 18th straight football game, 34-6, over LSU at Byrd Stadium. Jack Scarbath (Poly) passes for three touchdowns for the Terps.
Oct. 25, 1945: Morgan State’s football team defeats Lincoln, 20-0, at Shibe Park in Philadelphia. Baseball’s Jackie Robinson, who recently signed to play in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization, throws out the first ball.
Birthday
Oct. 20, 1905: Keith Molesworth, coach of the 1953 Colts in the first year of their second incarnation in the NFL. Baltimore went 3-9. Molesworth died in 1966.