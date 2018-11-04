The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 4-10

Nov. 7, 1977: Led by a smothering defense, the Colts edge Washington, 10-3, at Memorial Stadium. They intercept Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann twice and sack him five times, including twice each by John Dutton and Mike Barnes.

Baltimore Sun file photo Duke's Bob Wheeler is followed by North Carolina's Tony Waldrop at the 1973 Atlantic Coast Conference indoor track and field meet Feb. 25 in College Park. Duke's Bob Wheeler is followed by North Carolina's Tony Waldrop at the 1973 Atlantic Coast Conference indoor track and field meet Feb. 25 in College Park. (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Nov. 8, 1971: Duke sophomore Bob Wheeler (Dulaney) repeats as Atlantic Coast Conference cross country champion, running 5 miles in 24 minutes, 16 seconds to break the course record at North Carolina State by 48 seconds.

Nov. 7, 1964: Morgan State crushes Virginia Union, 53-0, in football at Hughes Stadium to improve to 6-1. Alvin Mitchell, whom The Sun describes as “a skinny end with hands like ice tongs,” scores twice, including on a 39-yard reception during which he plucks the ball from a defender’s hands in the end zone. Mitchell will play three years in the NFL as a defensive back.

Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun Emil "Buzzy" Budnitz is pictured in a lacrosse uniform May 21, 1957. The City alumnus was a three-time All-American in the sport for Johns Hopkins. Emil "Buzzy" Budnitz is pictured in a lacrosse uniform May 21, 1957. The City alumnus was a three-time All-American in the sport for Johns Hopkins. (Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun)

Nov. 7, 1951: Maryland’s soccer team, three-time defending Southern Conference champion, hangs on to beat Johns Hopkins, 3-2, at Homewood Field. Emil “Buzzy” Budnitz and Dick Hutchins score for the losers.

Baltimore Sun file photo Wesley Gebert (40) fights for yardage against Notre Dame on Nov. 9, 1940. He participated in three victories over Army. Wesley Gebert (40) fights for yardage against Notre Dame on Nov. 9, 1940. He participated in three victories over Army. (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Nov. 9, 1940: Undefeated and seventh-ranked Notre Dame defeats Navy, 13-7, before an announced 61,579 at Baltimore Stadium. Wesley Gebert scores for the Midshipmen on a 30-yard broken-field run on which he sheds four tacklers.

Associated Press Eddie Arcaro, pictured in 1951, is the only jockey to win the Triple Crown twice — in 1941 and 1948. Eddie Arcaro, pictured in 1951, is the only jockey to win the Triple Crown twice — in 1941 and 1948. (Associated Press)

Nov. 9, 1936: The Maryland Racing Commission suspends Eddie Arcaro, one of the country’s top jockeys, for 147 days for fouls committed in last week’s Pimlico Futurity. Stewards say Arcaro charged through the pack on the first turn, injuring two horses seriously, and then — in the stretch — tried to grab a horse closing in on his mount.

Nov. 8, 1931: Thirty minutes after Washington motorcyclist William Pugh is killed in a race at Milford Speedway, Pikesville police close the track and arrest its promoter for “maintaining a public nuisance” on Sunday.

Nov. 9, 1918: Johns Hopkins opens its football season with a 25-0 victory over City College at Homewood Field. Elmer Jones scores two touchdowns for the Blue Jays, who defeat a high school team playing its second game in 24 hours.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Fullback Vonta Leach helps secure a second-floor wall of a home the Ravens helped Habitat for Humanity build Sept. 24, 2013, in the 1200 block of Ward St. Leach played for the Ravens from 2011 to 2013. Fullback Vonta Leach helps secure a second-floor wall of a home the Ravens helped Habitat for Humanity build Sept. 24, 2013, in the 1200 block of Ward St. Leach played for the Ravens from 2011 to 2013. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Nov. 6, 1981: Vonta Leach, the Ravens’ 6-foot, 250-pound All-Pro fullback whose blocks sprang running back Ray Rice during Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl championship season.

