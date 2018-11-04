The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 4-10

Nov. 7, 1977: Led by a smothering defense, the Colts edge Washington, 10-3, at Memorial Stadium. They intercept Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann twice and sack him five times, including twice each by John Dutton and Mike Barnes.
Nov. 8, 1971: Duke sophomore Bob Wheeler (Dulaney) repeats as Atlantic Coast Conference cross country champion, running 5 miles in 24 minutes, 16 seconds to break the course record at North Carolina State by 48 seconds.
Nov. 7, 1964: Morgan State crushes Virginia Union, 53-0, in football at Hughes Stadium to improve to 6-1. Alvin Mitchell, whom The Sun describes as “a skinny end with hands like ice tongs,” scores twice, including on a 39-yard reception during which he plucks the ball from a defender’s hands in the end zone. Mitchell will play three years in the NFL as a defensive back.
Nov. 7, 1951: Maryland’s soccer team, three-time defending Southern Conference champion, hangs on to beat Johns Hopkins, 3-2, at Homewood Field. Emil “Buzzy” Budnitz and Dick Hutchins score for the losers.
Nov. 9, 1940: Undefeated and seventh-ranked Notre Dame defeats Navy, 13-7, before an announced 61,579 at Baltimore Stadium. Wesley Gebert scores for the Midshipmen on a 30-yard broken-field run on which he sheds four tacklers.
Nov. 9, 1936: The Maryland Racing Commission suspends Eddie Arcaro, one of the country’s top jockeys, for 147 days for fouls committed in last week’s Pimlico Futurity. Stewards say Arcaro charged through the pack on the first turn, injuring two horses seriously, and then — in the stretch — tried to grab a horse closing in on his mount.
Nov. 8, 1931: Thirty minutes after Washington motorcyclist William Pugh is killed in a race at Milford Speedway, Pikesville police close the track and arrest its promoter for “maintaining a public nuisance” on Sunday.
Nov. 9, 1918: Johns Hopkins opens its football season with a 25-0 victory over City College at Homewood Field. Elmer Jones scores two touchdowns for the Blue Jays, who defeat a high school team playing its second game in 24 hours.
Birthday
Nov. 6, 1981: Vonta Leach, the Ravens’ 6-foot, 250-pound All-Pro fullback whose blocks sprang running back Ray Rice during Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl championship season.