Mike Cuellar delivers first pitch of game to Mets's Tommie Agee in the 1969 World Series.
Nov. 5, 2000: The Ravens score their first touchdown after 21 consecutive quarters without one. Brandon Stokley catches a 14-yard TD pass from Trent Dilfer as Baltimore (6-4) defeats Cincinnati, 27-7.

11/05/2000-- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Brandon Stokley celebrates on the sidelines after catching a Trent Dilfer pass for a touchdown in the second quarter, breaking a 21-quarter touchdown-less drought at Paul Brown Stadium Sun., Nov. 5, 2000. The Ravens snapped their touchdown-less streak, beating the Bengals, 27-7.
Nov. 6, 1994: Loyola College captures two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference soccer crowns. The men’s team (15-4-2) defeats Manhattan, 4-0, as goalie Zach Thornton gets his 14th shutout; the women edge Canisius, 2-1 on Denise Serafin’s game-winning goal.

Nov. 6, 1982: Jess Atkinson’s 38-yard field goal, with two minutes remaining, gives Maryland an 18-17 win over Miami and coach Howard Schnellenberger, onetime head coach of the Colts.

Nov. 9, 1975: Rallying for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Colts defeat the Bills, 42-35, in Buffalo. Lydell Mitchell scores three times for Baltimore; O.J. Simpson does the same for the losers.

Nov. 6, 1969: The Orioles’ Mike Cuellar and Denny McLain, of the Detroit Tigers, are named co-winners of the American League Cy Young Award. Cuellar (23-11, 2.38 ERA) pitched 18 complete games and five shutouts for the AL champs.

Pitcher Mike Cuellar of the Baltimore Orioles raises his arms in victory as he rushes to meet teammate Brooks Robinson at the end of the deciding game five at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Md., October 15, 1970. Orioles won the game 9-3 to capture their second World Series championship title.
Nov. 5, 1965: Bullets center Johnny “Iron Man” Kerr’s NBA-record streak of 844 consecutive games played ends in Baltimore’s 129-118 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Civic Center.

Nov. 3, 1957: Pittsburgh’s Earl Morrall passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers beat the Colts, 19-13, at Memorial Stadium. Thirteen years later, Morrall will lead the Baltimore to victory in Super Bowl V.

Nov. 8, 1929: After battling to scoreless ties in each of the two previous years, Poly defeats Calvert Hall, 6-0, at Municipal Stadium. Russell “Whitey” Sisselberger scores for the Engineers.

Nov. 4, 1941: Walter Rock, former Maryland football lineman who became a Pro Bowl tackle in the NFL, helping the Washington Redskins reach the Super Bowl in the 1972 season.

