Nov. 5, 2000: The Ravens score their first touchdown after 21 consecutive quarters without one. Brandon Stokley catches a 14-yard TD pass from Trent Dilfer as Baltimore (6-4) defeats Cincinnati, 27-7.
Nov. 6, 1994: Loyola College captures two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference soccer crowns. The men’s team (15-4-2) defeats Manhattan, 4-0, as goalie Zach Thornton gets his 14th shutout; the women edge Canisius, 2-1 on Denise Serafin’s game-winning goal.
Nov. 6, 1982: Jess Atkinson’s 38-yard field goal, with two minutes remaining, gives Maryland an 18-17 win over Miami and coach Howard Schnellenberger, onetime head coach of the Colts.
Nov. 9, 1975: Rallying for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Colts defeat the Bills, 42-35, in Buffalo. Lydell Mitchell scores three times for Baltimore; O.J. Simpson does the same for the losers.
Nov. 6, 1969: The Orioles’ Mike Cuellar and Denny McLain, of the Detroit Tigers, are named co-winners of the American League Cy Young Award. Cuellar (23-11, 2.38 ERA) pitched 18 complete games and five shutouts for the AL champs.
Nov. 5, 1965: Bullets center Johnny “Iron Man” Kerr’s NBA-record streak of 844 consecutive games played ends in Baltimore’s 129-118 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Civic Center.
Nov. 3, 1957: Pittsburgh’s Earl Morrall passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers beat the Colts, 19-13, at Memorial Stadium. Thirteen years later, Morrall will lead the Baltimore to victory in Super Bowl V.
Nov. 8, 1929: After battling to scoreless ties in each of the two previous years, Poly defeats Calvert Hall, 6-0, at Municipal Stadium. Russell “Whitey” Sisselberger scores for the Engineers.
Birthday
Nov. 4, 1941: Walter Rock, former Maryland football lineman who became a Pro Bowl tackle in the NFL, helping the Washington Redskins reach the Super Bowl in the 1972 season.