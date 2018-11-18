The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 18-24

Nov. 22, 1998: Priest Holmes rushes for 227 yards, an NFL season high, as the Ravens defeat the Bengals, 20-13, in Cincinnati.
Nov. 23, 1974: Jockey Chris McCarron rides six winners at Laurel Park en route to a record 547 victories this year. His only loss this day is in a race won by Gregg McCarron, his brother.
Nov. 19, 1968: Archbishop Curley rallies for two late goals to upset defending champion Patterson, 2-1, for the Maryland Scholastic Association soccer title at Kirk Field. It’s the first title in any sport for the Friars (11-0-3), who get goals from Jim Loftus and Tom Perrella.
Nov. 22, 1966: High-flying Gus Johnson scores nine points in the final two minutes to lead the Bullets past the San Francisco Warriors, 125-117, in the first game of an NBA doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Nov. 23, 1963: Before the Clippers’ American Hockey League game at the Civic Center, the Clipperettes — a group of female skaters — carry flags draped in black to center ice in deference to President John F. Kennedy, assassinated the day before. The Clippers lose, 2-1, to the Hershey Bears.
Nov. 23, 1958: Led by a heads-up defense, the Colts defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 34-7, before a record 57,557 at Memorial Stadium. Baltimore (8-1) intercepts four passes (two by Carl Taseff) and recovers five fumbles (two by Milt Davis), while Johnny Unitas — nursing three fractured ribs — passes for two touchdowns.
Nov. 19, 1950: Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the New York Giants explode for 48 points in the final two quarters to defeat the Colts, 55-20. Y.A. Tittle passes for two touchdowns for the losers, who’ll finish 1-11 and disband at season’s end.
Nov. 20, 1920: Though he weighs just 118 pounds, Severn’s Charles Milton Harshaw rushes for two touchdowns and returns an interception 40 yards for an additional score in a 33-0 win over Friends (D.C.) at home.
Birthday
Nov. 23, 1974: Jamie Sharper, a mainstay at linebacker for the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl champions.