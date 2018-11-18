The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 18-24

Nov. 22, 1998: Priest Holmes rushes for 227 yards, an NFL season high, as the Ravens defeat the Bengals, 20-13, in Cincinnati.

Baltimore Sun file photo Jockey Chris McCarron, pictured May 15, 1986, won 547 times in 1974, breaking the single-year record of 515 set by Sandy Hawley in 1973. Jockey Chris McCarron, pictured May 15, 1986, won 547 times in 1974, breaking the single-year record of 515 set by Sandy Hawley in 1973. (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Nov. 23, 1974: Jockey Chris McCarron rides six winners at Laurel Park en route to a record 547 victories this year. His only loss this day is in a race won by Gregg McCarron, his brother.

Weyman Swagger / Baltimore Sun photo Jim Loftus played soccer for Archbishop Curley, CCBC and the Maryland State Olympic Development Program. Jim Loftus played soccer for Archbishop Curley, CCBC and the Maryland State Olympic Development Program. (Weyman Swagger / Baltimore Sun photo)

Nov. 19, 1968: Archbishop Curley rallies for two late goals to upset defending champion Patterson, 2-1, for the Maryland Scholastic Association soccer title at Kirk Field. It’s the first title in any sport for the Friars (11-0-3), who get goals from Jim Loftus and Tom Perrella.

Baltimore Sun file photo Forward Gus Johnson, pictured Nov. 2, 1966, was named to four All-NBA second teams. Forward Gus Johnson, pictured Nov. 2, 1966, was named to four All-NBA second teams. (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Nov. 22, 1966: High-flying Gus Johnson scores nine points in the final two minutes to lead the Bullets past the San Francisco Warriors, 125-117, in the first game of an NBA doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Nov. 23, 1963: Before the Clippers’ American Hockey League game at the Civic Center, the Clipperettes — a group of female skaters — carry flags draped in black to center ice in deference to President John F. Kennedy, assassinated the day before. The Clippers lose, 2-1, to the Hershey Bears.

Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun photo Cornerback Carl Taseff is pictured Aug. 8, 1961, before his last season with the Colts. He joined the team in 1953. Cornerback Carl Taseff is pictured Aug. 8, 1961, before his last season with the Colts. He joined the team in 1953. (Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun photo)

Nov. 23, 1958: Led by a heads-up defense, the Colts defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 34-7, before a record 57,557 at Memorial Stadium. Baltimore (8-1) intercepts four passes (two by Carl Taseff) and recovers five fumbles (two by Milt Davis), while Johnny Unitas — nursing three fractured ribs — passes for two touchdowns.

John Lindsay / AP Pro Football Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle, pictured Dec. 8, 1961, with the Giants, played for the Colts from 1948 to 1950. Pro Football Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle, pictured Dec. 8, 1961, with the Giants, played for the Colts from 1948 to 1950. (John Lindsay / AP)

Nov. 19, 1950: Trailing 20-7 at halftime, the New York Giants explode for 48 points in the final two quarters to defeat the Colts, 55-20. Y.A. Tittle passes for two touchdowns for the losers, who’ll finish 1-11 and disband at season’s end.

Nov. 20, 1920: Though he weighs just 118 pounds, Severn’s Charles Milton Harshaw rushes for two touchdowns and returns an interception 40 yards for an additional score in a 33-0 win over Friends (D.C.) at home.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Outside linebacker Jamie Sharper returns an interception 4 yards in the second quarter of the Ravens' 34-7 win over the New York Giants in the January 2001 Super Bowl. Outside linebacker Jamie Sharper returns an interception 4 yards in the second quarter of the Ravens' 34-7 win over the New York Giants in the January 2001 Super Bowl. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Birthday

Nov. 23, 1974: Jamie Sharper, a mainstay at linebacker for the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl champions.

