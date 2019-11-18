Nov. 22, 1998: Priest Holmes rushes for 227 yards, the most ever by a Baltimore running back at the time, as the Ravens outlast the Bengals, 20-13, in Cincinnati.
Nov. 17, 1984: Wilde Lake wins its fourth consecutive state Class C soccer championship by shutout, 4-0, over St. Michaels (Talbot). Todd Trimble scores twice for the Wildecats, who finish 16-0.
Nov. 17, 1979: Running back Charlie Wysocki carries a school-record 43 times and gains 222 yards as Maryland defeats Louisville, 28-7, in College Park.
Nov. 23, 1969: The NBA Bullets win their seventh straight, 129-97, over the Lakers in Los Angeles. Earl Monroe scores 31 for Baltimore; Jerry West gets 38 for the losers.
Nov. 20, 1965: Morgan State routs Virginia State, 53-0, in football at Hughes Stadium to win its 14th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title. Kenny Duke (three touchdowns) and Clarence Scott (two) lead the Bears (8-0), who have outscored opponents 265-27.
Nov. 20, 1960: Orioles shortstop Ron Hansen, 22, is named American League Rookie of the Year in a landslide vote. Hansen (22 home runs, 82 RBIs) is the first Baltimore player to win the award.
Nov. 21, 1938: A 4-year-old horse named Scrooge wins the Milestown Handicap at Bowie Race Course, paying a paltry $4.90.
Nov. 22, 1930: Navy running back Lew Kirn rushes 65 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play to lead the Midshipmen past Maryland, 6-0. The game — the teams’ first meeting in 14 years — draws a record crowd of 23,000 to Farragut Field in Annapolis.
Birthday
Nov. 21, 1989: The Ravens’ Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.