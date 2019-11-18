xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Ravens running back Priest Holmes (33) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals defenders Kimo von Oelhoffen (67), Michael Bankston (90) and Brian Simmons (56) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, in Cincinnati. Ravens lineman Orlando Brown is at bottom.
Baltimore Ravens running back Priest Holmes (33) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals defenders Kimo von Oelhoffen (67), Michael Bankston (90) and Brian Simmons (56) in the first half Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, in Cincinnati. Ravens lineman Orlando Brown is at bottom. (Al Behrman / Associated Press)

Nov. 22, 1998: Priest Holmes rushes for 227 yards, the most ever by a Baltimore running back at the time, as the Ravens outlast the Bengals, 20-13, in Cincinnati.

Nov. 17, 1984: Wilde Lake wins its fourth consecutive state Class C soccer championship by shutout, 4-0, over St. Michaels (Talbot). Todd Trimble scores twice for the Wildecats, who finish 16-0.

Advertisement
Maryland running back Charlie Wysocki
Maryland running back Charlie Wysocki (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Nov. 17, 1979: Running back Charlie Wysocki carries a school-record 43 times and gains 222 yards as Maryland defeats Louisville, 28-7, in College Park.

Nov. 23, 1969: The NBA Bullets win their seventh straight, 129-97, over the Lakers in Los Angeles. Earl Monroe scores 31 for Baltimore; Jerry West gets 38 for the losers.

Nov. 20, 1965: Morgan State routs Virginia State, 53-0, in football at Hughes Stadium to win its 14th Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title. Kenny Duke (three touchdowns) and Clarence Scott (two) lead the Bears (8-0), who have outscored opponents 265-27.

Orioles shortstop Ron Hansen, center, with outfielders Gene Woodling, left, and Jackie Brandt, right, after hitting a three-run double to defeat Boston, 7-5, in the first game of a doubleheader May 30, 1960.
Orioles shortstop Ron Hansen, center, with outfielders Gene Woodling, left, and Jackie Brandt, right, after hitting a three-run double to defeat Boston, 7-5, in the first game of a doubleheader May 30, 1960. (AP PHOTO)

Nov. 20, 1960: Orioles shortstop Ron Hansen, 22, is named American League Rookie of the Year in a landslide vote. Hansen (22 home runs, 82 RBIs) is the first Baltimore player to win the award.

Nov. 21, 1938: A 4-year-old horse named Scrooge wins the Milestown Handicap at Bowie Race Course, paying a paltry $4.90.

Nov. 22, 1930: Navy running back Lew Kirn rushes 65 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play to lead the Midshipmen past Maryland, 6-0. The game — the teams’ first meeting in 14 years — draws a record crowd of 23,000 to Farragut Field in Annapolis.

Birthday

Nov. 21, 1989: The Ravens’ Justin Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement