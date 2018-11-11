The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 11-17

Nov. 11, 2012: The Ravens set a franchise single-game scoring record in a 55-20 win over the Oakland Raiders before an announced 71,339 at M&T Bank Stadium. Jacoby Jones scores on a 105-yard kickoff return for first-place Baltimore, which wins its 15th straight at home.
Nov. 17, 1999: Maryland men’s basketball coach Gary Williams gets his 400th career victory as the Terps defeat San Francisco, 71-61, at Cole Field House. Juan Dixon scores a game-high 20 points and Maryland wins for the 65th consecutive time at home over a nonconference opponent.
Nov. 12, 1982: “Our defense was impressive, to say the least,” Woodlawn football coach George Goudy says after a 20-0 win over Randallstown for the Baltimore County Class AA championship at Towson Stadium. Randallstown manages just 53 total yards against the Warriors, who are led by future NFL linebacker Carlton Bailey (three Super Bowl appearances).
Nov. 15, 1972: At Laurel Park, a 2-year-old filly known as Run Along Bess is removed from the second-race entries when it’s discovered she is really a horse named Horizonal. Trainer King Leatherbury, who trains both thoroughbreds, acknowledges that he has honestly mistaken one for the other for almost a year.
Nov. 15, 1969: A capacity crowd (12,289) at the Civic Center see the Bullets defeat Milwaukee,129-120, in the Baltimore debut of Lew Alcindor, the Bucks’ 7-foot-2 rookie center. Kevin Loughery scores a game-high 43 points for the Bullets; Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) gets 26 for the losers.
Nov. 12, 1967: Johnny Unitas completes 12 consecutive passes and throws for four touchdowns — two to Willie Richardson — as the Colts (7-0-2) rip the Falcons, 49-7, in Atlanta.
Nov. 13, 1965: Led by linebacker Willie Lanier, undefeated Morgan State smothers Norfolk State, 33-0, at Hughes Stadium for its fifth shutout in seven games. The Bears hold their opponents to minus-8 yard rushing, and Bob Wade and Clarence Scott collect interceptions.
Nov. 15, 1953: The Colts’ Buddy Young returns the opening kickoff 104 yards before the Eagles take charge and rout Baltimore, 45-14, in Philadelphia.
Birthday
Nov. 11, 1978: LaMont Jordan, former Maryland and NFL running back who holds most of the Terps’ rushing records.