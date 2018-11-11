The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 11-17

Nov. 11, 2012: The Ravens set a franchise single-game scoring record in a 55-20 win over the Oakland Raiders before an announced 71,339 at M&T Bank Stadium. Jacoby Jones scores on a 105-yard kickoff return for first-place Baltimore, which wins its 15th straight at home.

Nick Wass / AP Maryland's Gary Williams shouts directions to his team during his 400th career victory Nov. 17, 1999. The Terps finished the season 25–10 overall and 11–5 in the ACC, good for second place. Maryland reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Nov. 17, 1999: Maryland men’s basketball coach Gary Williams gets his 400th career victory as the Terps defeat San Francisco, 71-61, at Cole Field House. Juan Dixon scores a game-high 20 points and Maryland wins for the 65th consecutive time at home over a nonconference opponent.

Perry Thorsvik / Baltimore Sun photo George Goudy, pictured Sept. 26, 1989, had a 73-41 record in 11 seasons at Woodlawn.

Nov. 12, 1982: “Our defense was impressive, to say the least,” Woodlawn football coach George Goudy says after a 20-0 win over Randallstown for the Baltimore County Class AA championship at Towson Stadium. Randallstown manages just 53 total yards against the Warriors, who are led by future NFL linebacker Carlton Bailey (three Super Bowl appearances).

Baltimore Sun file photo King Leatherbury, who is third all-time in victories among thoroughbred trainers, is pictured Sept. 1, 1970.

Nov. 15, 1972: At Laurel Park, a 2-year-old filly known as Run Along Bess is removed from the second-race entries when it’s discovered she is really a horse named Horizonal. Trainer King Leatherbury, who trains both thoroughbreds, acknowledges that he has honestly mistaken one for the other for almost a year.

William G. Hotz / Baltimore Sun Bucks center Lew Alcindor, right, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, tries to stop a drive by Bullets guard Fred Carter during the 1971 NBA Finals.

Nov. 15, 1969: A capacity crowd (12,289) at the Civic Center see the Bullets defeat Milwaukee,129-120, in the Baltimore debut of Lew Alcindor, the Bucks’ 7-foot-2 rookie center. Kevin Loughery scores a game-high 43 points for the Bullets; Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) gets 26 for the losers.

Baltimore Sun file photo Flanker Willie Richardson, pictured Aug. 16, 1966, played for the Colts from 1963 to 1969 and in 1971, catching 188 passes for 2,883 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Nov. 12, 1967: Johnny Unitas completes 12 consecutive passes and throws for four touchdowns — two to Willie Richardson — as the Colts (7-0-2) rip the Falcons, 49-7, in Atlanta.

Baltimore Sun file photo Willie Lanier, pictured in 1964 with Morgan State, was picked twice to the Small College All-America Team.

Nov. 13, 1965: Led by linebacker Willie Lanier, undefeated Morgan State smothers Norfolk State, 33-0, at Hughes Stadium for its fifth shutout in seven games. The Bears hold their opponents to minus-8 yard rushing, and Bob Wade and Clarence Scott collect interceptions.

Baltimore Sun file Buddy Young, pictured Sept. 19, 1953, played for the Colts from 1953 to 1955. He was the first Colt to have his number (22) retired.

Nov. 15, 1953: The Colts’ Buddy Young returns the opening kickoff 104 yards before the Eagles take charge and rout Baltimore, 45-14, in Philadelphia.

David Hobby / Baltimore Sun LaMont Jordan rushed 37 times for 306 yards in a season-ending 34-30 loss to Virginia on Nov. 20, 1999.

Nov. 11, 1978: LaMont Jordan, former Maryland and NFL running back who holds most of the Terps’ rushing records.

