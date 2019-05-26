This week in Baltimore sports history (May 26-June 1): Mount Hebron sweeps 1999 1A-2A state lacrosse championships

May 28, 2003: “It’s the grace of God, or something you can’t explain,” second baseman Brian Roberts says after his second career grand slam — both in the past week — leads the Orioles past the Anaheim Angels, 6-2, at Camden Yards.

May 26, 1999: Both Mount Hebron’s boys and girls lacrosse teams win state Class 1A-2A championships over Towson at UMBC. Brian Warner’s five assists help the Vikings to a 7-5 win, while Annie Collins and Lauren Kickham score four goals each in a 16-4 rout of the Generals.

1990 Baltimore Sun photo Mickey Tettleton hit 52 home runs and drove in 153 runs in three seasons with the Orioles. Mickey Tettleton hit 52 home runs and drove in 153 runs in three seasons with the Orioles. (1990 Baltimore Sun photo)

May 29, 1989: The first-place Orioles defeat 42-year-old pitcher Nolan Ryan and the Texas Rangers, 6-1, at Memorial Stadium. Baltimore hits three home runs, one by Mickey Tettleton, his seventh in 14 games.

May 29, 1974: After a search of Europe, the Colts sign placekicker Toni Linhhart, 32, an Austrian soccer star. Linhart will play nearly six years here, make the Pro Bowl twice and, in 1976, lead the NFL in scoring (109 points).

May 30, 1970: Navy’s lacrosse team rallies for four goals in the fourth quarter to edge Army, 8-7, at West Point. Bob Pell (three goals) scores the game-winner as the Midshipmen (11-1) clinch a share of the national championship with Johns Hopkins and Virginia.

1968 Baltimore Sun photo After winning a championship at Park School, Steve Krulevitz became an accomplished tennis instructor and coach the tennis team at Gilman. After winning a championship at Park School, Steve Krulevitz became an accomplished tennis instructor and coach the tennis team at Gilman. (1968 Baltimore Sun photo)

May 26, 1967: Steve Krulevitz, 15, a sophomore at Park School, defends his Maryland Scholastic Association tennis title, defeating Ricky Pardew of Calvert Hall, 6-2, 7-5, 6-1, at Gilman. Krulevitz will make All-American at UCLA and play for Israel’s Davis Cup team.

June 1, 1960: The Orioles’ Hal “Skinny” Brown, 35, pitches a one-hitter to defeat the New York Yankees, 4-1, at Memorial Stadium. Rookie Ron Hansen’s three-run homer lifts Baltimore’s league leaders.

May 31, 1951: Southern’s Al Kaline (three hits, four RBIs) stars as a team of high school standouts picked by The Sun defeats Mount Saint Joseph, the city champion, 10-5, at Bloomingdale Oval.

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun, 1983 Joe Altobelli had a .518 winning percentage as a major league manager, including a 212-167 record in three seasons with the Orioles. Joe Altobelli had a .518 winning percentage as a major league manager, including a 212-167 record in three seasons with the Orioles. (Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun, 1983)

Birthday

May 26, 1932: Joe Altobelli, who succeeded Earl Weaver as Orioles manager in 1983 and led them to a world championship. He was fired midway through the 1985 season.

