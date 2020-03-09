This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Colts receiver Raymond Berry announces his retirement

March 9, 2003: “It was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever coached,” Loyola’s Diane Geppi-Aikens says of her lacrosse team’s 9-8 win at Princeton in double overtime. Talia Shacklock scores the winning goal against the No. 1 Tigers, ending their 20-game winning streak.
March 8, 1993: The Maryland women lose a heartbreaker, 106-103, in triple-overtime to Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament title game in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Katrina Colleton (24 points) and Jessie Hicks (23) lead the No. 12 Terps in what is — at three hours — the longest game ever in ACC women’s tourney history.
March 9, 1985: In a rematch of last year’s NCAA men’s lacrosse final, Johns Hopkins stops Syracuse, 8-6, at Homewood in its season opener. Freshman Mike Morrill scores the game-winner for the Blue Jays.
March 12, 1972: Saddled with the flu, a backache and sore ankle, Jack Marin leads the Bullets to a 102-97 win over the Detroit Pistons at Cole Field House. Playing in his 422nd consecutive game, Marin scores 23 points and gets into two fistfights.
March 9, 1968: “This old body of mine just seemed to pass its peak,” the Colts’ Raymond Berry says, announcing his retirement from pro football. Berry’s numbers (631 receptions for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns) earn him Pro Football Hall of Fame status in 1973.
March 11, 1966: Orioles pitchers allow one hit in the club’s exhibition league opener, a 5-0 win over the American League champion Minnesota Twins in Miami. Steve Barber, Moe Drabowsky and Dick Hall pitch no-hit ball for eight innings before Don Larsen allows a harmless single in the ninth.
March 12, 1957: In its first year of eligibility, undefeated Dunbar wins the Maryland Scholastic Association basketball title, defeating Loyola, the private school champion, 66-62, at Morgan State for its 19th straight victory. Cliff Johnson and Joe Pulliam each score 19 points for the Poets.
March 12, 1920: With a 34-13 victory over Johns Hopkins, in Emmitsburg, Mount St. Mary’s (14-2) captures the Maryland Collegiate Basketball Championship. John Chapman scores 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Birthday
March 15, 1945: Rick Volk, the Colts’ All-Pro safety who intercepted 31 passes in nine years here, plus a critical one in Baltimore’s Super Bowl victory in 1971.