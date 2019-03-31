The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for March 31-April 6

April 4, 1988: “It’s one game,” losing pitcher Mike Boddicker says of the Orioles’ 12-0 Opening Day rout by the Milwaukee Brewers at Memorial Stadium. Baltimore will lose the next 20 games as well.
April 6, 1979: Battling 35 mph wind gusts, the Orioles’ Jim Palmer stops Chicago on three hits in a 5-3 Opening Day defeat of the White Sox at Memorial Stadium. It’s the 1,000th win of Earl Weaver’s managerial career.
April 3, 1970: The Clippers’ Mike McMahon sets a team scoring record for defensemen with his 13th goal of the season in a 5-3 American Hockey League win over the Buffalo Bisons.
April 2, 1969: The New York Knicks defeat the Bullets, 115-108, completing a best-of-seven sweep of the Eastern Division champs in the NBA playoffs before an announced 19,500 at Madison Square Garden. Wes Unseld and Earl Monroe (25 points each) lead Baltimore, while Willis Reed (43 points, 17 rebounds) paces the Knicks.
April 3, 1966: Bristling at Milt Pappas’ comment that he “will have a harder time hitting in the big Oriole park,” Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson snaps back at the Cincinnati pitcher for whom he was traded in December. “Bet I come out better than he does,” says Robinson, who’ll win the American League Most Valuable Player award. Pappas will go 12-11 for the Reds.
March 31, 1958: The Orioles send outfielder Larry Doby, 34, obtained in a deal last December, to the Cleveland Indians in a multiplayer trade. Doby, who never plays a game for Baltimore, is enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.
April 5, 1940: At Mount Washington Field, a 15-foot section of grandstand in which 80 fans are seated collapses during a lacrosse game between the Mount Washington club team and Princeton. One man is taken to Union Memorial Hospital with a leg injury and released.
April 3, 1920: The Orioles, reigning International League champions, announce a ticket increase from 30 to 50 cents for seats in the left-field pavilion at Oriole Park. Grandstand seats hold at 75 cents. Baltimore will win 110 games in 1920 and take the flag again.
Birthday
April 1, 1916: George Staller, a manager, coach and scout in the Orioles organization from 1954 through 1975. Staller, who earned a World Series ring as Baltimore’s first base coach in 1970, died in 1992.