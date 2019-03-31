The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for March 31-April 6

April 4, 1988: “It’s one game,” losing pitcher Mike Boddicker says of the Orioles’ 12-0 Opening Day rout by the Milwaukee Brewers at Memorial Stadium. Baltimore will lose the next 20 games as well.

Richard Childress / Baltimore Sun Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer gives some Opening Day tips to shortstop Mark Belanger, center, and pitcher Jim Palmer at a rally before the Orioles' 5-3 win over the White Sox on April 6, 1979. Palmer allowed three hits and struck out four. Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer gives some Opening Day tips to shortstop Mark Belanger, center, and pitcher Jim Palmer at a rally before the Orioles' 5-3 win over the White Sox on April 6, 1979. Palmer allowed three hits and struck out four. (Richard Childress / Baltimore Sun)

April 6, 1979: Battling 35 mph wind gusts, the Orioles’ Jim Palmer stops Chicago on three hits in a 5-3 Opening Day defeat of the White Sox at Memorial Stadium. It’s the 1,000th win of Earl Weaver’s managerial career.

Baltimore Sun file Defenseman Mike McMahon, pictured Dec. 20, 1963, finished the 1969-70 AHL season with 13 goals in 48 games for the Clippers. He had 15 goals in 224 career NHL games. McMahon died in 2013. Defenseman Mike McMahon, pictured Dec. 20, 1963, finished the 1969-70 AHL season with 13 goals in 48 games for the Clippers. He had 15 goals in 224 career NHL games. McMahon died in 2013. (Baltimore Sun file)

April 3, 1970: The Clippers’ Mike McMahon sets a team scoring record for defensemen with his 13th goal of the season in a 5-3 American Hockey League win over the Buffalo Bisons.

Associated Press file The Bullets' Wes Unseld grabs a rebound over the Knicks' Dave DeBusschere during the second quarter of New York's 113-101 Game 1 victory March 27, 1969. Unseld scored 13 points and DeBusschere 24 in that game. The Bullets' Wes Unseld grabs a rebound over the Knicks' Dave DeBusschere during the second quarter of New York's 113-101 Game 1 victory March 27, 1969. Unseld scored 13 points and DeBusschere 24 in that game. (Associated Press file)

April 2, 1969: The New York Knicks defeat the Bullets, 115-108, completing a best-of-seven sweep of the Eastern Division champs in the NBA playoffs before an announced 19,500 at Madison Square Garden. Wes Unseld and Earl Monroe (25 points each) lead Baltimore, while Willis Reed (43 points, 17 rebounds) paces the Knicks.

Associated Press file Milt Pappas, picturedJune 12, 1968, with fellow Reds pitchers Jim Maloney, left, and Gerry Arrigo, spent three seasons with Cincinnati, where he went 30-29 with a 4.04 ERA before being traded to the Braves. He died in 2016. Milt Pappas, picturedJune 12, 1968, with fellow Reds pitchers Jim Maloney, left, and Gerry Arrigo, spent three seasons with Cincinnati, where he went 30-29 with a 4.04 ERA before being traded to the Braves. He died in 2016. (Associated Press file)

April 3, 1966: Bristling at Milt Pappas’ comment that he “will have a harder time hitting in the big Oriole park,” Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson snaps back at the Cincinnati pitcher for whom he was traded in December. “Bet I come out better than he does,” says Robinson, who’ll win the American League Most Valuable Player award. Pappas will go 12-11 for the Reds.

David Jennings / Associated Press Executive Lee MacPhail, a former Orioles general manager and president, pitcher Don Sutton and outfielder Larry Doby hold their plaques after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 1998, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Doby died in 2003. Executive Lee MacPhail, a former Orioles general manager and president, pitcher Don Sutton and outfielder Larry Doby hold their plaques after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 1998, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Doby died in 2003. (David Jennings / Associated Press)

March 31, 1958: The Orioles send outfielder Larry Doby, 34, obtained in a deal last December, to the Cleveland Indians in a multiplayer trade. Doby, who never plays a game for Baltimore, is enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

April 5, 1940: At Mount Washington Field, a 15-foot section of grandstand in which 80 fans are seated collapses during a lacrosse game between the Mount Washington club team and Princeton. One man is taken to Union Memorial Hospital with a leg injury and released.

April 3, 1920: The Orioles, reigning International League champions, announce a ticket increase from 30 to 50 cents for seats in the left-field pavilion at Oriole Park. Grandstand seats hold at 75 cents. Baltimore will win 110 games in 1920 and take the flag again.

Leroy Merriken / Baltimore Sun Outfielder George Staller is pictured March 3, 1947, with the International League Orioles. He played for the minor league club in 1942, 1943, 1946 and 1947. He appeared in 21 games for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1943, his only season as a major league player, and hit .271. Outfielder George Staller is pictured March 3, 1947, with the International League Orioles. He played for the minor league club in 1942, 1943, 1946 and 1947. He appeared in 21 games for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1943, his only season as a major league player, and hit .271. (Leroy Merriken / Baltimore Sun)

April 1, 1916: George Staller, a manager, coach and scout in the Orioles organization from 1954 through 1975. Staller, who earned a World Series ring as Baltimore’s first base coach in 1970, died in 1992.

