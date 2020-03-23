This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Brooks Robinson homers twice in Orioles spring training game

March 25, 2006: Maryland defeats defending national champion Baylor, 82-63, to reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Sophomore center Crystal Langhorne (34 points, 15 rebounds) leads the No. 3 Terps, who will win it all and finish 34-6.
March 27, 1996: Salisbury State wins its 40th consecutive men’s lacrosse game, 34-2, at Goucher. Jason Coffman (seven goals, four assists) leads the Seagulls (No. 1 in Division III), who present coach Jim Berkman with his 100th career victory.
March 27, 1981: Mount St. Mary’s falls in the NCAA Division II basketball championship game, 73-68, to Florida Southern. Durrell Lewis scores 28 and Jim Rowe 20 for the No. 2 Mountaineers (28-3).
March 28, 1974: In a tuneup for the Orioles’ opener, starting pitcher Jim Palmer is unceremoniously raked for 11 runs in five innings — including a grand slam by Freddie Patek, the smallest player in the major leagues — in a 14-3 exhibition loss to the Kansas City Royals.
March 24, 1960: At Bowie Race Course, a horse named Bonus becomes the first favorite in 23 consecutive races to finish first, capturing the Takoma Purse.
March 25, 1958: Brooks Robinson, 20, hits two home runs in the Orioles’ 8-5 exhibition win over Cleveland in Tucson, Arizona.
March 28, 1952: A 3-2 lacrosse victory over Boys’ Latin, at Mount Washington, gives Towson its first win in the annual series that began in 1930. Carl Ripplemeyer, Bob Street and Jean McKenzie score for the jubilant Generals.
March 28, 1923: In cold, gale-force winds, Navy’s baseball team outlasts Syracuse, 14-10, in Annapolis. Women spectators bundle in fur coats, and coaches in the first- and third-base boxes wear overcoats.
Birthday
March 23, 1943: Lee May, Orioles first baseman and designated hitter who played six years in Baltimore and helped the team reach the 1979 World Series. “The Big Bopper” died in 2017.