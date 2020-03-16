This Week in Baltimore Sports History: UMBC earns first trip to NCAA tournament

March 15, 2008: UMBC hits 12 of its first 15 shots from the field and defeats Hartford, 82-65, to win the America East Conference basketball championship and advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time. Darryl Proctor (23 points) leads the Retrievers, who’ll lose their tourney opener to Georgetown.
March 16, 2005: Ninth-ranked Maryland nips George Mason, 10-9, in five overtimes in women’s lacrosse as Kelly Kasper (Liberty) scores the winning goal.
March 21, 1998: Jove Stone, a 4-year-old colt owned by Orioles owner Peter Angelos wearing silks of orange and black, wins the Endless Surprise Stakes at Laurel Park.
March 15, 1986: Despite having only a four-man team, Frostburg State wins the NCAA Division III indoor track and field men’s team title in St. Paul, Minnesota. Maynard Hurd (55-meter high hurdles champion) stars for Frostburg, which captures its first national championship in any sport.
March 21, 1980: The Orioles pound the New York Yankees, 14-0, in an exhibition game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their 14 hits include three home runs, one by Pat Kelly that caroms off a palm tree.
March 17, 1973: Providence ousts Maryland, 103-89, in the NCAA Eastern Regional basketball final. Ernie DiGregorio (30 points) leads the Friars; Tom McMillen (25) tops the Terps.
March 16, 1969: Lefty Driesell becomes men’s basketball coach at Maryland after a successful nine years at Davidson. His salary: $16,000.
March 18, 1964: In their NBA season finale, the first-year Bullets defeat the champion Boston Celtics for the first time in 10 games, 108-95, at the Civic Center. Rookie Gus Johnson scores 28 points and Walt Bellamy gets 25 for Baltimore (31-49).
Birthday
March 18, 1994: Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens All-Pro and Pro Bowl offensive tackle from Notre Dame.