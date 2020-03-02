This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coach Jim Phelan earns 800th career victory

March 1, 1999: Mount St. Mary’s presents men’s basketball coach Jim Phelan with his 800th career victory, 72-56, over Central Connecticut State in the championship game of the Northeast Conference tournament in New York. Gregory Harris (20 points) leads the Mount.
March 1, 1987: An 82-77 basketball loss at Virginia leaves Maryland 0-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the first winless season for the Terps in the league’s 34 years. Steve Hood scores 27 for the losers, 9-15 overall under coach Bob Wade.
March 7, 1971: The Bullets clinch the NBA Central Division with a 117-108 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Guard Kevin Loughery’s 23 points put him over the 3,000 mark for his career.
March 5, 1961: The Mayor’s Opening Day Committee announces plans to distribute 100,000 bumper stickers, in six languages, trumpeting the Orioles’ slogan, It Can Be Done In ’61. The stickers will also be printed in Polish, Italian, Greek, Yiddish and Russian.
March 1, 1947: In a basketball game featuring college’s top two scorers, Texas Wesleyan edges Loyola College, 60-59, at a packed Coliseum. Still, Loyola’s Jim Lacy (20 points) gets the better of the winners’ Clift McNeeley (seven points), the nation’s scoring leader.
March 3, 1934: Navy’s wrestling team suffers its first loss, to defending national champion Oklahoma A&M, 31-3, in Annapolis. Navy’s lone winner is Raymond “Sully” Vogel, a light-heavyweight who becomes a fighter pilot and is killed when his plane is shot down in the Korean War. Posthumously, Vogel receives the Navy Cross.
March 7, 1914: In an Orioles intrasquad game in spring training, young George “Babe” Ruth slugs what Fayetteville, North Carolina, fans say is the longest ball ever hit there. “The ball went far over [right fielder Bill] Morrisette’s head and landed in a cornfield,” The Sun reports.
March 8, 1895: Orioles center fielder Steve Brodie (.366, 113 RBIs, 42 stolen bases) wants a $50-a-year raise from the National League champs, but manager Ned Hanlon suggests instead that "the club consent to pay for his two suits of baseball clothes which, according to the league contract, the players themselves are compelled to buy.”
Birthday
March 1, 1921: Howie Fox, a pitcher who won one of three decisions for the Orioles on their return to the American League in 1954. Fox then retired and bought a bar in San Antonio, where he was stabbed to death during a fracas in 1955.