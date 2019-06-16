This week in Baltimore sports history: Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. announces retirement

June 19, 2001: “It’s been a great run,” Cal Ripken Jr. says at a news conference announcing his retirement at season’s end. Ripken, 40, a 19-time All Star, is batting .207 for the Orioles in his 21st year with the team.
June 21, 1983: Gary Roenicke hits two two-run home runs as the Orioles defeat New York, 5-2. It’s their 10th consecutive win over the Yankees at Memorial Stadium.
June 16, 1971: Jim Karvellas, radio voice of the Baltimore Bullets, scores a hole-in-one on the 140-yard 16th hole at Towson Golf and Country Club. Bullets guard Kevin Loughery and Colts defensive tackle Fred Miller witness the shot.
June 18, 1966: Five home runs help the first-place Orioles to a 16-6 win over the Red Sox in Boston. Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell, Curt Blefary and Davey Johnson connect for Baltimore.
June 19, 1962: Adora’s Dream, a 3-year-old pacer, wins the $10,000 Laurel Invitational Cup at Laurel Raceway. It’s the colt’s 16th victory in 18 starts.
June 22, 1956: Evelyn Glick of Woodholme captures her eighth Baltimore City women’s golf championship at Hillendale. Glick will be enshrined in the Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.
June 16, 1955: An 8-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox marks the fourth shutout in the past five games for the last-place Orioles (19-41). It’s the 11th time Baltimore has been blanked this year.
June 16, 1893: The Orioles score 15 runs in the last two innings to rout the Cincinnati Reds, 19-7, at Union Park. Shortstop John McGraw, 20, the youngest Oriole, hits his first grand slam.
Birthday
June 20, 1943: Andy Etchebarren, Orioles catcher for 12 years and a mainstay on the 1966 and 1970 World Series champions.