This week in Baltimore sports history: Orioles great Cal Ripken Jr. announces retirement

June 19, 2001: “It’s been a great run,” Cal Ripken Jr. says at a news conference announcing his retirement at season’s end. Ripken, 40, a 19-time All Star, is batting .207 for the Orioles in his 21st year with the team.

June 21, 1983: Gary Roenicke hits two two-run home runs as the Orioles defeat New York, 5-2. It’s their 10th consecutive win over the Yankees at Memorial Stadium.

June 16, 1971: Jim Karvellas, radio voice of the Baltimore Bullets, scores a hole-in-one on the 140-yard 16th hole at Towson Golf and Country Club. Bullets guard Kevin Loughery and Colts defensive tackle Fred Miller witness the shot.

Ellis J. Malashuk / Baltimore Sun Jim Karvellas talks to an Angels player near the batting cage before a game Sept. 8, 1968. Jim Karvellas talks to an Angels player near the batting cage before a game Sept. 8, 1968. (Ellis J. Malashuk / Baltimore Sun)

June 18, 1966: Five home runs help the first-place Orioles to a 16-6 win over the Red Sox in Boston. Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell, Curt Blefary and Davey Johnson connect for Baltimore.

June 19, 1962: Adora’s Dream, a 3-year-old pacer, wins the $10,000 Laurel Invitational Cup at Laurel Raceway. It’s the colt’s 16th victory in 18 starts.

June 22, 1956: Evelyn Glick of Woodholme captures her eighth Baltimore City women’s golf championship at Hillendale. Glick will be enshrined in the Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.

Baltimore Sun 1977 Evelyn Glick of Woodholme Evelyn Glick of Woodholme (Baltimore Sun 1977)

June 16, 1955: An 8-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox marks the fourth shutout in the past five games for the last-place Orioles (19-41). It’s the 11th time Baltimore has been blanked this year.

June 16, 1893: The Orioles score 15 runs in the last two innings to rout the Cincinnati Reds, 19-7, at Union Park. Shortstop John McGraw, 20, the youngest Oriole, hits his first grand slam.

Courtesy of Linda Warehime Orioles catcher Andy Etchebarren and ball girl Linda Warehime. Orioles catcher Andy Etchebarren and ball girl Linda Warehime. (Courtesy of Linda Warehime)

Birthday

June 20, 1943: Andy Etchebarren, Orioles catcher for 12 years and a mainstay on the 1966 and 1970 World Series champions.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman