This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Ruffian shatters ankle, hearts in Belmont match race

July 7, 1996: A ninth-inning rally against closer Randy Myers gives the Boston Red Sox a 7-5 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. The loss ends Baltimore’s streak of going 37-0 when leading after eight innings.
July 7, 1975: Ruffian, the celebrated filly bred and owned by Stuart Janney Jr. of Glyndon, is euthanized eight hours after shattering an ankle during a match race with Kentucky Derby winner Foolish Pleasure at Belmont Park.
July 12, 1965: Wide receiver Willie Richardson shoots a 75 to win the annual Colts Golf Tournament at Bonnie View Country Club. Tom Matte, a running back, is runner-up with a 78.
July 11, 1962: Jim Gentile, Gus Triandos and Dick Williams hit home runs as the Orioles defeat the International League All-Stars, 8-5, in Rochester. Vic Davalillo homers for the losers.
July 9, 1953: The Orioles win their eighth straight International League game, 5-2, over the visiting Buffalo Bisons. Jack Sanford gets the victory; Frank Lary takes the loss. Both pitchers become All-Stars in the majors.
July 9, 1933: During a baseball game in Highlandtown, gale force winds rip the 40-foot roof off the grandstand at White Swan Park and drop it 75 feet away atop a car. A 12-year-old boy inside the vehicle suffers a fractured skull. None of the 200 spectators are hurt.
July 11, 1925: A 250-mile auto race dedicates the new Baltimore-Washington Speedway near Laurel. The winner is Peter DePaolo, champion of the recent Indianapolis 500, who averages 123.3 mph.
July 9, 1901: Following the Orioles’ 3-1 American League victory over the Senators in Washington, the crowd — angry with a number of umpire Jack Sheridan’s calls — storms the field. Sheridan takes refuge in a lemonade stand until tempers cool.
Birthday
July 7, 1930: Jim Mutscheller, the Colts’ rugged tight end who was instrumental in the team’s 1958 and 1959 NFL championships. Mutscheller died in 2015.