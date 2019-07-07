This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Ruffian shatters ankle, hearts in Belmont match race

July 7, 1996: A ninth-inning rally against closer Randy Myers gives the Boston Red Sox a 7-5 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. The loss ends Baltimore’s streak of going 37-0 when leading after eight innings.

July 7, 1975: Ruffian, the celebrated filly bred and owned by Stuart Janney Jr. of Glyndon, is euthanized eight hours after shattering an ankle during a match race with Kentucky Derby winner Foolish Pleasure at Belmont Park.

Baltimore Sun 1966 Wide receiver Willie Richardson played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight with the Baltimore Colts. He caught 188 passes in 99 games for the Colts.

July 12, 1965: Wide receiver Willie Richardson shoots a 75 to win the annual Colts Golf Tournament at Bonnie View Country Club. Tom Matte, a running back, is runner-up with a 78.

July 11, 1962: Jim Gentile, Gus Triandos and Dick Williams hit home runs as the Orioles defeat the International League All-Stars, 8-5, in Rochester. Vic Davalillo homers for the losers.

Baltimore Sun 1962 First baseman Jim Gentile hit 124 home runs and drove in 398 runs in four seasons with the Orioles.

July 9, 1953: The Orioles win their eighth straight International League game, 5-2, over the visiting Buffalo Bisons. Jack Sanford gets the victory; Frank Lary takes the loss. Both pitchers become All-Stars in the majors.

July 9, 1933: During a baseball game in Highlandtown, gale force winds rip the 40-foot roof off the grandstand at White Swan Park and drop it 75 feet away atop a car. A 12-year-old boy inside the vehicle suffers a fractured skull. None of the 200 spectators are hurt.

July 11, 1925: A 250-mile auto race dedicates the new Baltimore-Washington Speedway near Laurel. The winner is Peter DePaolo, champion of the recent Indianapolis 500, who averages 123.3 mph.

July 9, 1901: Following the Orioles’ 3-1 American League victory over the Senators in Washington, the crowd — angry with a number of umpire Jack Sheridan’s calls — storms the field. Sheridan takes refuge in a lemonade stand until tempers cool.

Baltimore Sun 1957 Tight end Jim Mutscheller played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Baltimore Colts, averaging 16.7 yards a reception.

Birthday

July 7, 1930: Jim Mutscheller, the Colts’ rugged tight end who was instrumental in the team’s 1958 and 1959 NFL championships. Mutscheller died in 2015.

