This week in Baltimore sports history: Ed Reed signs rookie contract with Ravens, beginning Hall of Fame career

Aug. 3, 2002: Safety Ed Reed, the Ravens’ No. 1 draft pick from Miami, ends an acrimonious nine-day holdout and signs a five-year, $6.2 million contract.
Aug. 2, 1997: Light-hitting second baseman Mike Bordick hits a home run and knocks in a career-high five runs as the first-place Orioles rout the A’s in Oakland, 13-3.
July 28, 1979: “I want to be honest with you,” Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas tells the crowd at his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. “The players I played with and the coaches I had ... they are directly responsible for my being here.”
Aug. 2, 1975: “You’ve made my kids proud. My wife is a very proud woman, and you’ve made me very proud,” Colts running back Lenny Moore says tearfully as he is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
July 30, 1966: “Don’t ask me what he threw because I didn’t see it,” slugger Frank Robinson says after striking out three times against Minnesota’s Dave Boswell, 21, a Calvert Hall graduate who one-hits the league-leading Orioles, 7-0.
July 28, 1957: Tommy Bolt leads all the way to win the eighth Eastern Open Golf Tournament at Mount Pleasant by four shots with a 72-hole total of 276. Defending champion Arnold Palmer finishes eighth.
July 30, 1954: In a 10-0 win over the New York Yankees, the fledgling Orioles break the all-time home attendance record of their predecessors, the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore has drawn 719,394 fans; the Browns’ best was 712,918 in 1922.
Aug. 2, 1901: The American League Orioles hold their first Ladies Day, good for free reserved seats for the team’s 5-4 victory over the Washington Senators. “The girls root for the home club and are never known to agree with the umpire when he decides against it,” The Sun reports.
Birthday
July 28, 1964: Bob Milacki, Orioles right-hander who, in 1989, faced the minimum 27 batters in pitching a three-hitter and defeating the Minnesota Twins, 3-0, at Memorial Stadium.