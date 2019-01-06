The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Jan. 6-12

Jan. 7, 2001: The Ravens upset the Tennessee Titans, 24-10, in Nashville to advance to the AFC championship game. Anthony Mitchell returns a tipped field-goal attempt 90 yards for a touchdown, and Ray Lewis races 50 yards with an interception for a score.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Former Terp Walt Williams smiles as coach Gary Williams shouts to one of his ex-players before the alumni game during Midnight Madness at Cole Field House on Oct. 18, 2013. Williams was a second-team All-American in 1992. Former Terp Walt Williams smiles as coach Gary Williams shouts to one of his ex-players before the alumni game during Midnight Madness at Cole Field House on Oct. 18, 2013. Williams was a second-team All-American in 1992. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Jan, 10, 1990: Maryland defeats North Carolina, 98-88, in men’s basketball at Cole Field House, breaking a nine-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. The Terps (10-4) are led by Walt Williams (33 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals).

Joseph A. DiPaola Jr. / Baltimore Sun Luis Aparicio, bottom with Boog Powell, played for the Orioles from 1963 to 1967. He led the American League in steals in 1963 with 40 and in 1964 with 57. Luis Aparicio, bottom with Boog Powell, played for the Orioles from 1963 to 1967. He led the American League in steals in 1963 with 40 and in 1964 with 57. (Joseph A. DiPaola Jr. / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 11, 1984: “I feel great happiness. The triumph is not only mine; it is for my dear Venezuela,” shortstop Luis Aparicio says on being voted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Aparicio played five years with the Orioles and helped them win the 1966 World Series.

Charles Edward Nolan / Baltimore Sun Nick Shuk, pictured Oct 22, 1963, won 2,668 races and took the Maryland jockey title seven times. Nick Shuk, pictured Oct 22, 1963, won 2,668 races and took the Maryland jockey title seven times. (Charles Edward Nolan / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 6, 1976: A 13-year-old gelding named Magic Love, ridden by Nick Shuk, wins at Bowie Race Course, becoming the oldest horse to triumph there in more than 20 years.



Richard Stacks / Baltimore Sun 1963 Carroll Rosenbloom owned the Colts from 1953 to 1971 and the Los Angeles Rams from 1972 until his death in 1979; his teams went a combined 226-116-8 in the regular season. Carroll Rosenbloom owned the Colts from 1953 to 1971 and the Los Angeles Rams from 1972 until his death in 1979; his teams went a combined 226-116-8 in the regular season. (Richard Stacks / Baltimore Sun 1963)

Jan. 6, 1972: “We’re coming down there and we’re happy about it,” Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom says, announcing that the team will move its training camp to Tampa, Fla., for the 1972 season and play three preseason games there.

Clarence B. "Curly" Garrett / Baltimore Sun Orioles general manager Harry Dalton, right, sits with manager Earl Weaver, left, and first baseman Boog Powell. Dalton was the club's GM from 1966 to 1971. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1997. Orioles general manager Harry Dalton, right, sits with manager Earl Weaver, left, and first baseman Boog Powell. Dalton was the club's GM from 1966 to 1971. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1997. (Clarence B. "Curly" Garrett / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 7, 1966: The Orioles name Harry Dalton as a vice president. One month earlier, as director of player personnel, Dalton engineered the trade that brought Cincinnati Reds outfielder Frank Robinson to Baltimore.

Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group Hereford Middle School eighth-grader Payton Patrick, 13, of Sparks stands near her grandfather, Dave Patrick of Chevy Chase, after winning a cross-country meet at Cockeysville Middle School on Nov. 2, 2016. Hereford Middle School eighth-grader Payton Patrick, 13, of Sparks stands near her grandfather, Dave Patrick of Chevy Chase, after winning a cross-country meet at Cockeysville Middle School on Nov. 2, 2016. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jan. 9, 1964: Led by distance stars Charlie Messenger and Dave Patrick, Kenwood’s indoor track team defeats Milford Mill, 65-32, at the 5th Regiment Armory. Messenger betters his Baltimore County indoor record for 2 miles (9 minutes, 53.2 seconds) and Patrick does the same in the mile run (4:31.2). Both will later star at Villanova.

William L. Klender / Baltimore Sun Harry Hill, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1911, was an admiral in the Navy during World War II. Here, he's pictured in an undated photo. Harry Hill, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1911, was an admiral in the Navy during World War II. Here, he's pictured in an undated photo. (William L. Klender / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 11, 1911: Harry Hill, Navy’s first basketball All-American, scores 13 points in a 49-16 rout of St. John’s, of Annapolis. During World War II, Hill, a vice admiral, will command the USS Maryland, and in 1950 he’ll be named superintendent of the Naval Academy.

Murray Becker / AP George Taliaferro, pictured Nov. 2, 1950, with the New York Yanks, scored four touchdowns for the 1953 Colts, leading the fledgling team in total yards (1,398). George Taliaferro, pictured Nov. 2, 1950, with the New York Yanks, scored four touchdowns for the 1953 Colts, leading the fledgling team in total yards (1,398). (Murray Becker / AP)

Jan. 8, 1927: George Taliaferro, the first black player drafted by the NFL and a quarterback for the Colts in 1953. He died in October.

