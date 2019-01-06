The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Jan. 6-12

Jan. 7, 2001: The Ravens upset the Tennessee Titans, 24-10, in Nashville to advance to the AFC championship game. Anthony Mitchell returns a tipped field-goal attempt 90 yards for a touchdown, and Ray Lewis races 50 yards with an interception for a score.
Jan, 10, 1990: Maryland defeats North Carolina, 98-88, in men’s basketball at Cole Field House, breaking a nine-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. The Terps (10-4) are led by Walt Williams (33 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals).
Jan. 11, 1984: “I feel great happiness. The triumph is not only mine; it is for my dear Venezuela,” shortstop Luis Aparicio says on being voted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Aparicio played five years with the Orioles and helped them win the 1966 World Series.
Jan. 6, 1976: A 13-year-old gelding named Magic Love, ridden by Nick Shuk, wins at Bowie Race Course, becoming the oldest horse to triumph there in more than 20 years.
Jan. 6, 1972: “We’re coming down there and we’re happy about it,” Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom says, announcing that the team will move its training camp to Tampa, Fla., for the 1972 season and play three preseason games there.
Jan. 7, 1966: The Orioles name Harry Dalton as a vice president. One month earlier, as director of player personnel, Dalton engineered the trade that brought Cincinnati Reds outfielder Frank Robinson to Baltimore.
Jan. 9, 1964: Led by distance stars Charlie Messenger and Dave Patrick, Kenwood’s indoor track team defeats Milford Mill, 65-32, at the 5th Regiment Armory. Messenger betters his Baltimore County indoor record for 2 miles (9 minutes, 53.2 seconds) and Patrick does the same in the mile run (4:31.2). Both will later star at Villanova.
Jan. 11, 1911: Harry Hill, Navy’s first basketball All-American, scores 13 points in a 49-16 rout of St. John’s, of Annapolis. During World War II, Hill, a vice admiral, will command the USS Maryland, and in 1950 he’ll be named superintendent of the Naval Academy.
Birthday
Jan. 8, 1927: George Taliaferro, the first black player drafted by the NFL and a quarterback for the Colts in 1953. He died in October.