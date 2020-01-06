xml:space="preserve">

Jan. 6, 2013: Anquan Boldin catches five passes, one for a touchdown, and sets a postseason team record (143 receiving yards) as the Ravens defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-9, at M&T Bank Stadium in an AFC wild-card game.

Jan. 7, 2001: Anthony Mitchell returns a deflected field-goal attempt 90 yards for a touchdown and Ray Lewis takes an interception 50 yards for a score as the Ravens upset the Titans, 24-10, in Tennessee in the AFC divisional round.

Southern High graduate Al Kaline was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980 on the first ballot.
Jan. 9, 1980: Baltimore native Al Kaline (Southern High) is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The 22-year veteran outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is the 10th player voted into Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility.

Jan. 10, 1971: A Gus Johnson stuff shot shatters the backboard in Milwaukee, causing a 33-minute delay in an NBA game in which the first-place Bucks rout the Bullets, 151-99. Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) scores 30 for the winners, who set a club single-game scoring record and end Baltimore’s six-game winning streak.

Jan. 10, 1968: The Bullets’ Johnny Egan and Don Ohl oversleep and arrive eight minutes into the NBA game in Cincinnati as Baltimore falls to the Royals, 133-117.

Jan. 11, 1958: Ken Kave, former Morgan State star, ties the world record in the 60-yard dash with a clocking of 6.1 seconds at the All-Eastern Indoor Track Meet at the 5th Regiment Armory. Kave serves as a medical supply officer at Fort Meade.

Jan. 9, 1948: Maryland’s boxing team defeats South Carolina, 6½ to 1½, before 6,000 fans in College Park. Eddie Reider, the Terps’ captain, scores a knockout at 155 pounds, and Andy “The Sandman” Quattrocchi (130 pounds) registers a TKO.

Jan. 11, 1863: “The ducking season has commenced,” The Sun reports. “The Severn River and its tributaries are alive with canvasbacks, redheads and teals, and sportsmen are having a good time shooting them.”

The local media voted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson the team’s 2019 Most Valuable Player. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 7, 1997: Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ record-setting quarterback.

