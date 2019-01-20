The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Jan. 20-26

Jan. 20, 2002: The Ravens, defending NFL champs, fall to the Steelers, 27-10, in an AFC divisional-round playoff game in Pittsburgh. Ravens quarterback Elvis Grbac throws three interceptions and has six passes dropped.

Baltimore Sun file Center Marvin Webster is pictured with Morgan State teammates Pat Edwards, left, and Tony Blount, right, on campus March 26, 1974. Webster was selected third overall in the 1975 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and first overall in the ABA draft by the Denver Nuggets.

Jan. 23, 1974: Marvin Webster, a 7-foot-1 center from Edmondson, gets 24 points, 31 rebounds and nine blocked shots as the host Morgan State basketball team defeats Delaware State, 84-66, at Hurt Gymnasium. It’s the 13th win in 15 games for the Bears, who will win the NCAA College Division championship.

Carl D. Harris / Baltimore Sun Celtics center Dave Cowens grabs a rebound beyond the reach of Bullets center Wes Unseld on Feb. 1, 1972, in Boston's 115-108 victory. The Bullets won the Central Division with a 38-44 record.

Jan. 26, 1972: Wes Unseld’s uncontested layup with one second remaining in overtime gives the Bullets a 115-114 victory over the Buffalo Braves in an NBA game at the Civic Center.

Jan. 21, 1961: Despite a 4-inch snowfall overnight, Bowie Race Course opens on the earliest date in Maryland winter turf season history before a chilly announced crowd of 9,281.

Baltimore Sun file Colts linebacker Bill Pellington, left, is pictured at his locker with defensive end Gino Marchetti on Dec. 14, 1964. Pellington played for the Colts from 1953 to 1964.

Jan. 26, 1958: In a charity basketball game at St. Benedict’s, the Baltimore Colts’ basketball team loses, 64-61, to the Cobo All-Stars. Linebacker Bill Pellington (22 points) leads the Colts, while former Loyola College star Nap Doherty scores 13 for the winners.

Baltimore Sun file Bill Binder, pictured Jan. 5, 1952, played basketball, baseball and soccer at Towson State and was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1980.

Jan. 21, 1955: In a game slowed by 131 free throws, Towson State falls at Bridgewater, 107-93. Bill Binder gets 13 points for the Tigers.

Jan. 22, 1946: At the Coliseum, Ali Baba, a 5-foot-3 Turkish heavyweight, defeats Chuck Ross (6-8, 265) with a body slam after just 3½ minutes.

Jan. 25, 1933: En route to Emmitsburg, the Johns Hopkins basketball team gets lost, arrives 45 minutes late and loses to Mount St. Mary’s, 36-14. Don Kelly leads the Blue Jays with seven points.

Walter M. McCardell Jr. / Baltimore Sun Right-hander Dave Boswell, pictured April 9, 1972, was 68-56 with the Twins, Tigers and Orioles. Sixty-seven of the wins came with Minnesota and one with the Orioles.

Birthday

Jan. 20, 1945: Dave Boswell (Calvert Hall), who pitched for eight years in the American League, won 20 games for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 and finished his career with the Orioles in 1971. Boswell died in 2012.

