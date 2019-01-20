The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Jan. 20-26

Jan. 20, 2002: The Ravens, defending NFL champs, fall to the Steelers, 27-10, in an AFC divisional-round playoff game in Pittsburgh. Ravens quarterback Elvis Grbac throws three interceptions and has six passes dropped.
Jan. 23, 1974: Marvin Webster, a 7-foot-1 center from Edmondson, gets 24 points, 31 rebounds and nine blocked shots as the host Morgan State basketball team defeats Delaware State, 84-66, at Hurt Gymnasium. It’s the 13th win in 15 games for the Bears, who will win the NCAA College Division championship.
Jan. 26, 1972: Wes Unseld’s uncontested layup with one second remaining in overtime gives the Bullets a 115-114 victory over the Buffalo Braves in an NBA game at the Civic Center.
Jan. 21, 1961: Despite a 4-inch snowfall overnight, Bowie Race Course opens on the earliest date in Maryland winter turf season history before a chilly announced crowd of 9,281.
Jan. 26, 1958: In a charity basketball game at St. Benedict’s, the Baltimore Colts’ basketball team loses, 64-61, to the Cobo All-Stars. Linebacker Bill Pellington (22 points) leads the Colts, while former Loyola College star Nap Doherty scores 13 for the winners.
Jan. 21, 1955: In a game slowed by 131 free throws, Towson State falls at Bridgewater, 107-93. Bill Binder gets 13 points for the Tigers.
Jan. 22, 1946: At the Coliseum, Ali Baba, a 5-foot-3 Turkish heavyweight, defeats Chuck Ross (6-8, 265) with a body slam after just 3½ minutes.
Jan. 25, 1933: En route to Emmitsburg, the Johns Hopkins basketball team gets lost, arrives 45 minutes late and loses to Mount St. Mary’s, 36-14. Don Kelly leads the Blue Jays with seven points.
Birthday
Jan. 20, 1945: Dave Boswell (Calvert Hall), who pitched for eight years in the American League, won 20 games for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 and finished his career with the Orioles in 1971. Boswell died in 2012.