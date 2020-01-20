xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Albert King, Buck Williams guide Terps past Tar Heels

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 20, 2020 5:00 AM
Former Maryland players Buck Williams, left, and Albert King during the "Visit with the Legend" series at Heritage Hall in 2017.
Former Maryland players Buck Williams, left, and Albert King during the "Visit with the Legend" series at Heritage Hall in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 22, 2001: “We’re going to win the Super Bowl, baby!” Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis tells a purple-clad crowd of 25,000 who have massed at the Inner Harbor to give their football team a rousing send-off to the title game in Tampa, Florida.

Jan. 24, 1997: Justin Singleton and Chad Unitas combine for 31 points as St. Paul’s defeats visiting St. Mary’s, 61-50, in high school basketball. Their fathers, Ken Singleton (Orioles) and Johnny Unitas (Colts), watch from the stands.

Advertisement

Jan. 20, 1980: Albert King (28 points) and Buck Williams (19) lead Maryland past nemesis North Carolina, 92-86, in Chapel Hill, ending the Tar Heels’ nine-game winning streak against the Terps.

Robert Irsay took over as owner of the Baltimore Colts in 1972.
Robert Irsay took over as owner of the Baltimore Colts in 1972.

Jan, 21, 1977: Colts owner Bob Irsay fires general manager Joe Thomas, who, in five years here, traded many veterans and rebuilt a team that then won three straight division titles (1975-1977).

Jan. 22, 1973: Colts general manager Joe Thomas trades 17-year veteran Johnny Unitas, 39, a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, to the San Diego Chargers for “future considerations.”

Coach Jim Phelan with Coach of the Year award and other trophies in 1981
Coach Jim Phelan with Coach of the Year award and other trophies in 1981 (William L. Klender / Baltimore Sun photo)

Jan. 19, 1962: Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team routs Rider, 101-67, before a crowd of 2,200 in Emmitsburg as Dave Maloney scores 26 points. Coach Jim Phelan’s Mountaineers (11-2) will go on to win the NCAA College Division championship.

Jan. 21, 1956: Navy team captain Dave Smalley scores 26 points in a 92-51 win over Penn Military College. Smalley will later coach both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the academy.

Jan. 21, 1947: In the feature wrestling match at the Coliseum, Primo Carnera, former world heavyweight boxing champ, defeats Martin “The Blimp” Levy, his 642-pound opponent, in less than two minutes. Levy falls through the ropes and is counted out before he can return to the ring.

Calvert Hall graduate Dave Boswell, an eight-year major league veteran, pitched for the Orioles in 1971.
Calvert Hall graduate Dave Boswell, an eight-year major league veteran, pitched for the Orioles in 1971. (Walter M. McCardell Jr. / Baltimore Sun)

Birthday

Jan. 20, 1945: Pitcher Dave Boswell (Calvert Hall), who spends eight years in the majors and wins 20 games for the Minnesota Twins in 1969. Boswell pitched for the Orioles in 1971.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

  1. 1.
    2020 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Dolphins, Raiders and Colts trade up to land franchise quarterbacks
    2020 NFL mock draft (Version 3.0): Dolphins, Raiders and Colts trade up to land franchise quarterbacks
  2. 2.
    Video of late-night traffic stop shows Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah drove on suspended tags
    Video of late-night traffic stop shows Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah drove on suspended tags
Advertisement