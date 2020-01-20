This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Albert King, Buck Williams guide Terps past Tar Heels

Jan. 22, 2001: “We’re going to win the Super Bowl, baby!” Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis tells a purple-clad crowd of 25,000 who have massed at the Inner Harbor to give their football team a rousing send-off to the title game in Tampa, Florida.
Jan. 24, 1997: Justin Singleton and Chad Unitas combine for 31 points as St. Paul’s defeats visiting St. Mary’s, 61-50, in high school basketball. Their fathers, Ken Singleton (Orioles) and Johnny Unitas (Colts), watch from the stands.
Jan. 20, 1980: Albert King (28 points) and Buck Williams (19) lead Maryland past nemesis North Carolina, 92-86, in Chapel Hill, ending the Tar Heels’ nine-game winning streak against the Terps.
Jan, 21, 1977: Colts owner Bob Irsay fires general manager Joe Thomas, who, in five years here, traded many veterans and rebuilt a team that then won three straight division titles (1975-1977).
Jan. 22, 1973: Colts general manager Joe Thomas trades 17-year veteran Johnny Unitas, 39, a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, to the San Diego Chargers for “future considerations.”
Jan. 19, 1962: Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team routs Rider, 101-67, before a crowd of 2,200 in Emmitsburg as Dave Maloney scores 26 points. Coach Jim Phelan’s Mountaineers (11-2) will go on to win the NCAA College Division championship.
Jan. 21, 1956: Navy team captain Dave Smalley scores 26 points in a 92-51 win over Penn Military College. Smalley will later coach both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the academy.
Jan. 21, 1947: In the feature wrestling match at the Coliseum, Primo Carnera, former world heavyweight boxing champ, defeats Martin “The Blimp” Levy, his 642-pound opponent, in less than two minutes. Levy falls through the ropes and is counted out before he can return to the ring.
Birthday
Jan. 20, 1945: Pitcher Dave Boswell (Calvert Hall), who spends eight years in the majors and wins 20 games for the Minnesota Twins in 1969. Boswell pitched for the Orioles in 1971.