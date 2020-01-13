Jan. 12, 2013: Rookie Justin Tucker’s 47-yard field goal in overtime gives the Ravens a 38-35 victory over the Broncos in Denver in the AFC divisional round.
Jan. 13, 1983: The Skipjacks lose, 4-3, to the Moncton Golden Flames in an American Hockey League contest — Baltimore’s 12th overtime game of the season without a victory.
Jan. 16, 1980: The Colts name Mike McCormack as head coach, replacing Ted Marchibroda. He’ll go 9-23 in two years before being shown the door.
Jan. 12, 1977: A frozen racetrack at Bowie leads most top jockeys to cancel their mounts after the third race, including Chris McCarron, who says his horse “was skating on the turn.”
Jan. 16, 1968: City’s basketball team holds Patterson to one field goal in each of the first three quarters en route to a 66-28 victory over the Clippers. The winners get 16 points from Gary Handleman, who’ll go on to star in basketball and lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.
Jan. 14, 1959: Maryland sets an all-time school record for free throws (29 of 33) in a 61-53 defeat of Georgetown in College Park. Charlie McNeil (16 points) leads the Terps, who’d been shooting just 60% from the line for the season.
Jan. 15, 1955: The Colts sign Angelo “Itsy” Marchetti (6 feet, 225 pounds), a linebacker from St. Mary’s College (California) and younger brother of All-Pro defensive end Gino Marchetti. Itsy won’t make the team.
Jan. 12, 1947: Player-coach Buddy Jeannette scores 18 points as the streaking Baltimore Bullets (16-2) win their 14th straight American Basketball League game, 73-54, over the Trenton Tigers.
Birthday
Jan. 14, 1930: Gary Kerkorian, a quarterback and place-kicker for the Colts who, in three years here (1954-1956), passed for 1,783 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kerkorian died in 2000.