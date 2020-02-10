This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Maurice Barksdale helps Dunbar end Douglass’ 46-game winning streak

Feb. 11, 2004: Johns Hopkins wins its 24th consecutive home game, 54-46, over McDaniel in men’s basketball. Danny Nawrocki scores 15 points for the Blue Jays.
Feb. 11, 2003: Dunbar defeats Douglass, 70-57, at Morgan State, ending the Ducks’ 46-game basketball winning streak as the Poets’ Maurice Barksdale scores 29 points.
Feb. 12, 1984: “It’s what I’m supposed to do,” scoring whiz Stan Stamenkovic says after a four-goal, two-assist performance in the Blast’s 14-6 victory over the New York Arrows in a Major Indoor Soccer League game.
Feb. 14, 1979: George Young (Calvert Hall) is named general manager of the New York Giants. A former Colts assistant coach, Young will take the Giants to two Super Bowl victories and be named NFL Executive of the Year five times. (This year, he will be inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.)
Feb. 12, 1969: Despite 37 points by Will Hetzel, Maryland loses to Navy, 72-68, in men’s basketball before a crowd of 3,000 in Annapolis. Butch Provini (18 points, 18 rebounds) leads the Midshipmen.
Feb. 14, 1965: Between periods of a Clippers’ AHL game at the Civic Center, Orioles pitcher Milt Pappas wows the crowd by throwing three straight baseballs into the hockey net from the opposite end of the rink, more than 50 yards away.
Feb. 13, 1960: A blinding snowstorm cancels the last four races at Bowie Race Course, sending 16,289 fans home early.
Feb. 14, 1956: Banneker High, a segregated school in Catonsville, defeats Lincoln, of Frederick, 96-56, in basketball. Rudy Randall (33 points) and Vernal Mundel (19) lead Banneker.
Birthday
Feb. 12, 1990: Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and the Ravens’ backup quarterback.