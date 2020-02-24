xml:space="preserve">
This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Juan Dixon leads Terps to eighth straight ACC win in 2000

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 24, 2020

Feb. 26, 2000: Maryland wins its eighth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference basketball game, a single-season team record, in defeating North Carolina, 81-73, before an announced 14,500 in College Park. Juan Dixon (23 points) leads the No. 19 Terps, now 21-7.

Feb. 24, 1967: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia’s 7-foot-1 center, hits all 18 field-goal attempts and scores 42 points in the 76ers’ 149-118 rout of the Bullets in an NBA game in Pittsburgh.

Johnny Unitas and wife Dorothy Jean in a car given to him after the Baltimore Colts - New York Giants championship game in 1959.
Johnny Unitas and wife Dorothy Jean in a car given to him after the Baltimore Colts - New York Giants championship game in 1959.

Feb. 26, 1965: Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas is fined $10 for speeding in the wee hours on Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. Unitas tells the court he was unaware he was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone because the light on his speedometer had gone out.

Feb. 28, 1959: The Orioles’ Dave Nicholson, 19, a strapping rookie outfielder and $115,000 bonus baby, hits 15 baseballs out of the park — including some 450-footers — in 20 minutes of batting practice in spring training in Miami. In two years with Baltimore, Nicholson hits 14 homers while batting .178.

Feb. 24, 1954: The Bullets miss their first 14 shots from the field and lose, 79-64, to the Rochester Royals in an NBA game at the Coliseum.

Feb. 28, 1948: Johns Hopkins takes its fourth straight Mason-Dixon Conference wrestling tournament championship at Towson State. Ed Phillips, Harry Tighe, Bill Schaeffer and Bob Lang win for the Blue Jays.

Feb. 24, 1938: In a basketball game between the only two women’s college teams hereabouts, the University of Baltimore defeats the College of Notre Dame, 47-15, behind Natalie Henson’s 34 points.

Feb. 28, 1925: Gilman holds its second boxing championships for students of the lower school as fighters spar without headgear.

John Shelby as a Baltimore Orioles player.
John Shelby as a Baltimore Orioles player.

Birthday

Feb. 23, 1958: John Shelby, Orioles outfielder who had the winning RBI in Game 4 of the 1983 World Series. He later coached the team from 2008 through 2010.

