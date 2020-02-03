The Sun Remembers: Baltimore Bullets set club record with win over Bulls at Civic Center

Feb. 2, 2001: After the Ravens’ 34-7 Super Bowl win over the New York Giants, Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley arrives in the Big Apple to collect on his bet. Grudgingly, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani raises a Ravens banner over City Hall and flips a switch that bathes the building in purple lights.
Feb. 5, 1992: Top-ranked Maryland shoots 70% from the field — a school record — to defeat Florida State, 101-70, in women’s basketball in front of an announced 1,842 at Cole Field House. Jessie Hicks (17 points, 13 rebounds) leads coach Chris Weller’s Terps, who’ll finish 25-6.
Feb. 8, 1984: The Orioles announce that pitcher Dennis Martinez, 29, is undergoing treatment for alcoholism at Sheppard-Pratt Hospital. Martinez, who slumped to 7-16 last year, recovers and will pitch an additional 15 years in the majors, making four All-Star teams.
Feb. 7, 1977: Lexington Park, a 10-year-old gelding, wins his 35th race, all at Bowie Race Course, raising his career earnings to $311,323.
Feb. 3, 1969: The first-place Bullets set a club record (39 wins) in a 132-122 NBA victory over the Chicago Bulls at the Civic Center. Guard Kevin Loughery scores 35 points for Baltimore, which still has 28 games to play.
Feb. 6, 1967: In a near-blizzard at Bowie Race Course, a filly named Snowtime wins the feature race.
Feb. 3, 1959: “I hope our contract is forever,” Carroll Rosenbloom, owner of the world champion Colts, says upon giving head coach Weeb Ewbank a $25,000 bonus and a new three-year contract for $30,000 a season.
Feb. 7, 1950: Johns Hopkins scores the game’s first basket — its only 2-pointer of the first half — in a 72-21 loss to Loyola at Evergreen. Bob Anderson scores 20 for the Greyhounds.
Feb. 3, 1940: In a boxing/basketball doubleheader at Ritchie Coliseum, Maryland’s boxing team ties Virginia, 4-4, before the Terps defeat Johns Hopkins, 49-36, getting 20 points by George Dewitt.
Birthday
Feb. 6, 1985: Babe Ruth, in Baltimore. The Bambino died in 1948.