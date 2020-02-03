xml:space="preserve">
The Sun Remembers: Baltimore Bullets set club record with win over Bulls at Civic Center

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 03, 2020 5:00 AM

Feb. 2, 2001: After the Ravens’ 34-7 Super Bowl win over the New York Giants, Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley arrives in the Big Apple to collect on his bet. Grudgingly, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani raises a Ravens banner over City Hall and flips a switch that bathes the building in purple lights.

Feb. 5, 1992: Top-ranked Maryland shoots 70% from the field — a school record — to defeat Florida State, 101-70, in women’s basketball in front of an announced 1,842 at Cole Field House. Jessie Hicks (17 points, 13 rebounds) leads coach Chris Weller’s Terps, who’ll finish 25-6.

Former Orioles pitcher Dennis Martinez
Former Orioles pitcher Dennis Martinez (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun)

Feb. 8, 1984: The Orioles announce that pitcher Dennis Martinez, 29, is undergoing treatment for alcoholism at Sheppard-Pratt Hospital. Martinez, who slumped to 7-16 last year, recovers and will pitch an additional 15 years in the majors, making four All-Star teams.

Feb. 7, 1977: Lexington Park, a 10-year-old gelding, wins his 35th race, all at Bowie Race Course, raising his career earnings to $311,323.

Feb. 3, 1969: The first-place Bullets set a club record (39 wins) in a 132-122 NBA victory over the Chicago Bulls at the Civic Center. Guard Kevin Loughery scores 35 points for Baltimore, which still has 28 games to play.

Feb. 6, 1967: In a near-blizzard at Bowie Race Course, a filly named Snowtime wins the feature race.

Baltimore Colts coach Weeb Ewbank gives his quarterback Johnny Unitas a hug after the regular-season finale on Dec. 12, 1959.
Baltimore Colts coach Weeb Ewbank gives his quarterback Johnny Unitas a hug after the regular-season finale on Dec. 12, 1959. (AP)

Feb. 3, 1959: “I hope our contract is forever,” Carroll Rosenbloom, owner of the world champion Colts, says upon giving head coach Weeb Ewbank a $25,000 bonus and a new three-year contract for $30,000 a season.

Feb. 7, 1950: Johns Hopkins scores the game’s first basket — its only 2-pointer of the first half — in a 72-21 loss to Loyola at Evergreen. Bob Anderson scores 20 for the Greyhounds.

Feb. 3, 1940: In a boxing/basketball doubleheader at Ritchie Coliseum, Maryland’s boxing team ties Virginia, 4-4, before the Terps defeat Johns Hopkins, 49-36, getting 20 points by George Dewitt.

This undated file photo shows Babe Ruth. The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned Dec. 14, 2019, for more than $1 million. (AP Photo/File)
This undated file photo shows Babe Ruth. The bat used by the legendary baseball player to hit his 500th home run was auctioned Dec. 14, 2019, for more than $1 million. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

Birthday

Feb. 6, 1985: Babe Ruth, in Baltimore. The Bambino died in 1948.

