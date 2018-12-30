The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Jan. 3, 2004: A wobbly 46-yard field goal by 44-year-old Gary Anderson with 29 seconds remaining gives the Tennessee Titans a 20-17 victory over the Ravens in a wild-card playoff game before an announced 69,452 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Dec. 30, 1985: All-American Len Bias scores 29 points as Maryland defeats the host school, 92-85, to win the Hawaii Pacific College Basketball Invitational for its ninth victory in 11 games.
Jan. 3, 1977: A 4-year-old thoroughbred named John U To Berry, named for two Baltimore football greats, wins his first stakes race, the $28,000 Southern Maryland Handicap, on opening day at Bowie Race Course.
Jan. 3, 1971: The Colts advance to the Super Bowl with a 27-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Memorial Stadium. The key play is a 68-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Johnny Unitas to Ray Perkins, one of four wide receivers on the field at the time.
Jan. 5, 1966: In the first NBA doubleheader played at the Civic Center, the San Francisco Warriors defeat the New York Knicks, 118-117, before the Bullets — led by Bailey Howell’s 21 points — beat the St. Louis Hawks, 114-101. Between games, the Peabody Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs for 30 minutes.
Jan. 4, 1959: Two left-handers, Dave Volk and Min Weisenborn, capture the Evening Sun City Duckpin Bowling titles at Harford Lanes. For Weisenborn (Park Heights Lanes), it’s her first championship in 19 tries. It’s also the first title for Volk (Arcade Lanes), who’ll be inducted into the National Duckpin Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 1964.
Jan. 5, 1949: The Baltimore Bullets defeat the Washington Capitols, 88-68, in a Basketball Association of America game. Joe “Chick” Reiser scores 16 for the Bullets, who end the Capitols’ 17-game home winning streak.
Jan. 3, 1930: At its home boxing matches this year, Navy will keep the referee outside the ring in an effort to end the lengthy clinches between college fighters. “The boxers will not have to be treated like animals and forced apart, but will break away on the word of the referee,” Navy coach Spike Webb says.
Birthday
Dec. 31, 1919: Tommy Byrne (City College), who pitched in the big leagues for 13 years, mostly with the New York Yankees, for whom he appeared in four World Series. Against Brooklyn in 1955, Byrne won Game 2 but lost Game 7. He died in 2007.