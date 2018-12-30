The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Jan. 3, 2004: A wobbly 46-yard field goal by 44-year-old Gary Anderson with 29 seconds remaining gives the Tennessee Titans a 20-17 victory over the Ravens in a wild-card playoff game before an announced 69,452 at M&T Bank Stadium.

J. Pat Carter / Baltimore Sun Keith Gatlin amuses Maryland teammate Len Bias during practice in March 1985. Keith Gatlin amuses Maryland teammate Len Bias during practice in March 1985. (J. Pat Carter / Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 30, 1985: All-American Len Bias scores 29 points as Maryland defeats the host school, 92-85, to win the Hawaii Pacific College Basketball Invitational for its ninth victory in 11 games.

hugginsandscott.com via AP The football that Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas threw to Raymond Berry for a touchdown in the 1958 NFL championship game. John U to Berry's sire was Kentucky Derby winner Forward Pass. The football that Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas threw to Raymond Berry for a touchdown in the 1958 NFL championship game. John U to Berry's sire was Kentucky Derby winner Forward Pass. (hugginsandscott.com via AP)

Jan. 3, 1977: A 4-year-old thoroughbred named John U To Berry, named for two Baltimore football greats, wins his first stakes race, the $28,000 Southern Maryland Handicap, on opening day at Bowie Race Course.

Associated Press Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas looks for running room against the Raiders during the AFC championship game Jan. 4, 1971, at Memorial Stadium. Unitas completed 11 of 30 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran twice for 9 yards. Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas looks for running room against the Raiders during the AFC championship game Jan. 4, 1971, at Memorial Stadium. Unitas completed 11 of 30 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran twice for 9 yards. (Associated Press)

Jan. 3, 1971: The Colts advance to the Super Bowl with a 27-17 win over the Oakland Raiders at Memorial Stadium. The key play is a 68-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Johnny Unitas to Ray Perkins, one of four wide receivers on the field at the time.

William L. LaForce / Baltimore Sun Bailey Howell, pictured in December 1965, played 1964-65 and 1965-66 with the Bullets, averaging 18.3 points a game. Bailey Howell, pictured in December 1965, played 1964-65 and 1965-66 with the Bullets, averaging 18.3 points a game. (William L. LaForce / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 5, 1966: In the first NBA doubleheader played at the Civic Center, the San Francisco Warriors defeat the New York Knicks, 118-117, before the Bullets — led by Bailey Howell’s 21 points — beat the St. Louis Hawks, 114-101. Between games, the Peabody Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs for 30 minutes.

Baltimore Sun file Baltimore-born duckpin bowler Min Weisenborn is pictured in January 1948. She was inducted into the National Duckpin Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2006. Baltimore-born duckpin bowler Min Weisenborn is pictured in January 1948. She was inducted into the National Duckpin Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 2006. (Baltimore Sun file)

Jan. 4, 1959: Two left-handers, Dave Volk and Min Weisenborn, capture the Evening Sun City Duckpin Bowling titles at Harford Lanes. For Weisenborn (Park Heights Lanes), it’s her first championship in 19 tries. It’s also the first title for Volk (Arcade Lanes), who’ll be inducted into the National Duckpin Bowling Congress Hall of Fame in 1964.

Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun Joe "Chick" Reiser signs a contract in October 1948. He played for the Bullets in 1947-48 and 1948-49 and coached them in 1951-52. Joe "Chick" Reiser signs a contract in October 1948. He played for the Bullets in 1947-48 and 1948-49 and coached them in 1951-52. (Ellis Malashuk / Baltimore Sun)

Jan. 5, 1949: The Baltimore Bullets defeat the Washington Capitols, 88-68, in a Basketball Association of America game. Joe “Chick” Reiser scores 16 for the Bullets, who end the Capitols’ 17-game home winning streak.

Baltimore Sun file Spike Webb, pictured in June 1954, coached Navy to a 93-14-8 record. His teams were undefeated for 12 seasons and won 26 individual crowns. Spike Webb, pictured in June 1954, coached Navy to a 93-14-8 record. His teams were undefeated for 12 seasons and won 26 individual crowns. (Baltimore Sun file)

Jan. 3, 1930: At its home boxing matches this year, Navy will keep the referee outside the ring in an effort to end the lengthy clinches between college fighters. “The boxers will not have to be treated like animals and forced apart, but will break away on the word of the referee,” Navy coach Spike Webb says.

Associated Press Tommy Byrne, right, is pictured May 16, 1953, with White Sox teammate Bud Sheely after Byrne drove in Sheely with a pinch-hit grand slam off Ewell Blackwell in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Yankees, a team Byrne previously and later pitched for. Tommy Byrne, right, is pictured May 16, 1953, with White Sox teammate Bud Sheely after Byrne drove in Sheely with a pinch-hit grand slam off Ewell Blackwell in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Yankees, a team Byrne previously and later pitched for. (Associated Press)

Birthday

Dec. 31, 1919: Tommy Byrne (City College), who pitched in the big leagues for 13 years, mostly with the New York Yankees, for whom he appeared in four World Series. Against Brooklyn in 1955, Byrne won Game 2 but lost Game 7. He died in 2007.

