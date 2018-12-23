The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 23-29

Dec. 28, 2003: The playoff-bound Ravens end the regular season with a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers before a record home crowd of 70,001. Running back Jamal Lewis (114 yards, one touchdown) finishes with 2,066 yards, then second most in NFL history to the Los Angeles Rams’ Eric Dickerson (2,105 yards in 1984).

Longtime Eagles halfback Timmy Brown scores the Colts' final touchdown on a 4-yard carry in a 34-0 rout of the Browns in the NFL championship game Dec. 29, 1968, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

Dec. 29, 1968: With more than 10,000 raucous fans awaiting the Colts at Friendship Airport after their 34-0 victory over the Cleveland Browns for the NFL championship, the team’s plane lands instead on a far-off runway. The crowd charges through the metal fence and stampedes across the tarmac, singing the Colts’ fight song.

Willie Marshall, in the white jersey, is checked into the boards Dec. 29, 1968. He played for the Clippers from 1966-67 to 1970-71 and holds AHL career records for most goals, assists and points.

Dec. 24, 1967: Willie Marshall, the Clippers’ high-scoring forward and the No. 2 point man in the American Hockey League, slips on the ice while carrying Christmas gifts and breaks his ankle, sidelining him for two months.

An artist's sketch of the new sterling silver Triple Crown Trophy that will be awarded to any player who ends the season leading his league in home runs, RBIs and batting average.

Dec. 23, 1966: The Orioles’ Frank Robinson, the 10th player ever to win baseball’s Triple Crown, will be the first to receive a trophy for doing so. Baltimore owner Jerry Hoffberger announces that his National Brewing Company will present a $2,000 trophy to Robinson (.316, 49 home runs, 122 RBIs) and all future winners.

Tom Gilburg, a second-round draft pick in December 1960, played for the Colts from 1961 to 1965. He's pictured here as football coach at Franklin & Marshall.

Dec. 27, 1960: In the NFL draft, the Colts select Ohio State quarterback Tom Matte as their No. 1 pick, followed by Syracuse tackle-punter Tom Gilburg and Wyoming running back Jerry Hill. All three become mainstays for Baltimore.

Dec. 23, 1956: In its first year in the Maryland Scholastic Association, Dunbar’s basketball team opens with a 67-57 upset of Poly. “They [the Poets] hit outside set shots often enough to make anybody sick,” Poly coach Phil Aaronson says of the winners, led by Charlie Moore’s 25 points.

Fullback Harry Hopp, pictured Oct. 18, 1943, became Colts property after the 1946 All-America Football Conference season but ended up playing for the league's Los Angeles Dons in 1947, his last professional season.

Dec. 28, 1946: Baltimore is awarded a franchise in the All-America Football Conference. Commissioner James Crowley says the team will absorb players from the defunct Miami franchise, including fullback Harry “Hippity” Hopp (Nebraska) and receiver Lamar “Racehorse” Davis of Georgia.

Dec. 27, 1924: The undefeated Navy basketball team makes its first-ever Western trip, opening with a 24-18 win at Minnesota as Ken Craig, Fielder Jones and D.L. Day score six points each. The Midshipmen then defeat both Chicago and Michigan, return home and go 18-5 for the season.

Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) runs behind guard Fuzzy Thurston in 1961 as Giants linebacker Sam Huff gives chase. Thurston was a first-team All-Pro that season and made second team in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1966.

Dec. 29, 1933: Fred “Fuzzy” Thurston, a guard who was a sub on the Colts’ 1958 NFL title team before his trade to Green Bay, where his All Pro blocking helped the Packers win two Super Bowls. Thurston died in 2014.

