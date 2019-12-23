Dec. 24, 2000: The Super Bowl-bound Ravens defeat the Jets, 34-20, at PSINet Stadium as New York’s Vinny Testaverde passes for 481 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Dec. 22, 1989: “Why tell them to lay off? They were excited getting into triple digits,” says Teresa Waters, girls basketball coach at Oakland Mills, after her team trounces visiting Edgewood, 102-18.
Dec. 28, 1979: Orioles owner Edward Bennett Williams names Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees Hall of Famer, to the club’s board of directors.
Dec. 22, 1968: Earl Morrall passes for two touchdowns and linebacker Mike Curtis rambles 60 yards with a recovered fumble for a score as the Colts defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-14, in the rain and mud at Memorial Stadium to win the NFL Western Conference title.
Dec. 23, 1957: En route to a hunting outing, Myrl Flohr of Sykesville spots a deer grazing on the lawn of a funeral home near Eldred, Pennsylvania. Flohr stops his car, asks the mortician’s permission to hunt there and promptly bags the 8-point buck.
Dec. 22, 1955: Barry Shetrone, a 6-foot-2 center, scores 25 points as Southern defeats Towson Catholic, 47-34, in basketball. He’ll go on to play four years with the Orioles.
Dec. 22, 1949: The NBA Bullets edge the Washington Capitols, 86-82, in double overtime at the Coliseum. Walt Budko scores 18 points and Tommy Byrnes, recovered from a bout with polio, adds 10.
Dec. 27, 1938: In the feature bout at Carlin’s Park, wrestler Nick Campofreda — onetime football star at Loyola High and Western Maryland (now McDaniel) — pins Chief Little Wolf once the latter, trying to make a flying tackle, trips on the ripped canvas and hurts his ankle.
Birthday
Dec. 23, 1936: Bobby Ross, former Maryland football coach who led the Terps to four bowl games, winning two, in his five years there (1982 through 1986).