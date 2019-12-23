xml:space="preserve">
FILE - This Dec. 15, 1968 photo provided by NFL Photos shows Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall (15) throwing a pass during the Colts 28-24 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
FILE - This Dec. 15, 1968 photo provided by NFL Photos shows Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall (15) throwing a pass during the Colts 28-24 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos) (NFL/AP)

Dec. 24, 2000: The Super Bowl-bound Ravens defeat the Jets, 34-20, at PSINet Stadium as New York’s Vinny Testaverde passes for 481 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Dec. 22, 1989: “Why tell them to lay off? They were excited getting into triple digits,” says Teresa Waters, girls basketball coach at Oakland Mills, after her team trounces visiting Edgewood, 102-18.

Advertisement
Orioles club owner Edward Bennett Williams, left, with general manager Hank Peters.
Orioles club owner Edward Bennett Williams, left, with general manager Hank Peters. (Baltimore Sun file, Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 28, 1979: Orioles owner Edward Bennett Williams names Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees Hall of Famer, to the club’s board of directors.

Dec. 22, 1968: Earl Morrall passes for two touchdowns and linebacker Mike Curtis rambles 60 yards with a recovered fumble for a score as the Colts defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-14, in the rain and mud at Memorial Stadium to win the NFL Western Conference title.

Dec. 23, 1957: En route to a hunting outing, Myrl Flohr of Sykesville spots a deer grazing on the lawn of a funeral home near Eldred, Pennsylvania. Flohr stops his car, asks the mortician’s permission to hunt there and promptly bags the 8-point buck.

[More from sports] Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns

Dec. 22, 1955: Barry Shetrone, a 6-foot-2 center, scores 25 points as Southern defeats Towson Catholic, 47-34, in basketball. He’ll go on to play four years with the Orioles.

Dec. 22, 1949: The NBA Bullets edge the Washington Capitols, 86-82, in double overtime at the Coliseum. Walt Budko scores 18 points and Tommy Byrnes, recovered from a bout with polio, adds 10.

Dec. 27, 1938: In the feature bout at Carlin’s Park, wrestler Nick Campofreda — onetime football star at Loyola High and Western Maryland (now McDaniel) — pins Chief Little Wolf once the latter, trying to make a flying tackle, trips on the ripped canvas and hurts his ankle.

Bobby Ross coached Maryland to four bowl games in five seasons in College Park.
Bobby Ross coached Maryland to four bowl games in five seasons in College Park. (GENE SWEENEY JR / XX)

Birthday

Dec. 23, 1936: Bobby Ross, former Maryland football coach who led the Terps to four bowl games, winning two, in his five years there (1982 through 1986).

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement