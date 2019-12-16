FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1959, file photo, Baltimore Colts head coach Weeb Ewbank gives his quarterback Johnny Unitas a hug after winning the Western Division playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Unitas was a three-time MVP and five-time All-Pro who threw at least one TD pass in 47 straight games for the Baltimore Colts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979. (AP Photo/File) (AP)