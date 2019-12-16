Dec. 16, 2013: Justin Tucker kicks six field goals, including a 61-yarder with 43 seconds remaining, as the Super Bowl-bound Ravens edge the Lions, 18-16, in Detroit.
Dec. 21, 1985: Maryland’s football team rips Syracuse, 35-18, in the Cherry Bowl in Pontiac, Michigan. The Terps’ Stan Gelbaugh passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, one to Azizuddin Abdur-Ra’oof (Northeast High).
Dec. 15, 1968: A hockey game between the Clippers and Buffalo ends in a 3-3 tie and a bench-clearing brawl, as Bison players chase Keke Mortson into Baltimore’s dressing room. Police are summoned to escort the visiting Clippers to their team bus.
Dec. 18, 1963: Rookie forward Gus Johnson makes his first 10 shots in the Bullets’ 124-107 NBA win over the Pistons in Detroit. “Honeycomb” finishes with 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also decks the Pistons’ Donnis Butcher in a scuffle on the court.
Dec. 19, 1958: Weeb Ewbank, the Colts head coach, declares that he’ll wear a new suit in place of his wrinkled old brown one for Baltimore’s NFL championship game against the New York Giants on Dec. 28. “I’d rather rest my superstition on something more concrete, like good blocking and tackling,” Ewbank says. (The Colts win in overtime, 23-17.)
Dec. 18, 1946: Maryland defeats Johns Hopkins, 41-36, in basketball before 3,000 fans at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park. Vic Turyn and Tommy Mont, both of whom quarterbacked the Terps football team, combine for 21 points.
Dec. 19, 1917: Loyola High holds Poly without a basket in the first half, then hangs on for a 22-21 victory. Captain Frank Holew scores 13 points for the winners.
Dec. 20, 1875: Skating is excellent on the frozen lake in Druid Hill Park. “Over 500 young people were on the ice,” The Sun reports. The pond at Patterson Park is also crowded with skaters.
Birthday
Dec. 21, 1989: Mark Ingram II, the Ravens’ star running back and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner.