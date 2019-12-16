xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after one of his six field goals during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after one of his six field goals during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (The Associated Press)

Dec. 16, 2013: Justin Tucker kicks six field goals, including a 61-yarder with 43 seconds remaining, as the Super Bowl-bound Ravens edge the Lions, 18-16, in Detroit.

Dec. 21, 1985: Maryland’s football team rips Syracuse, 35-18, in the Cherry Bowl in Pontiac, Michigan. The Terps’ Stan Gelbaugh passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, one to Azizuddin Abdur-Ra’oof (Northeast High).

Advertisement
Guest Speaker Azizuddin Abdur-Ra'oof addresses the athletes, their families, and coaches during a Capital Gazette High School Athletes of the Year Showcase, held at Michael's 8th Avenue.
Guest Speaker Azizuddin Abdur-Ra'oof addresses the athletes, their families, and coaches during a Capital Gazette High School Athletes of the Year Showcase, held at Michael's 8th Avenue. (Matthew Cole / Capital Gazette)

Dec. 15, 1968: A hockey game between the Clippers and Buffalo ends in a 3-3 tie and a bench-clearing brawl, as Bison players chase Keke Mortson into Baltimore’s dressing room. Police are summoned to escort the visiting Clippers to their team bus.

Dec. 18, 1963: Rookie forward Gus Johnson makes his first 10 shots in the Bullets’ 124-107 NBA win over the Pistons in Detroit. “Honeycomb” finishes with 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He also decks the Pistons’ Donnis Butcher in a scuffle on the court.
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1959, file photo, Baltimore Colts head coach Weeb Ewbank gives his quarterback Johnny Unitas a hug after winning the Western Division playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Unitas was a three-time MVP and five-time All-Pro who threw at least one TD pass in 47 straight games for the Baltimore Colts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1959, file photo, Baltimore Colts head coach Weeb Ewbank gives his quarterback Johnny Unitas a hug after winning the Western Division playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Unitas was a three-time MVP and five-time All-Pro who threw at least one TD pass in 47 straight games for the Baltimore Colts. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

Dec. 19, 1958: Weeb Ewbank, the Colts head coach, declares that he’ll wear a new suit in place of his wrinkled old brown one for Baltimore’s NFL championship game against the New York Giants on Dec. 28. “I’d rather rest my superstition on something more concrete, like good blocking and tackling,” Ewbank says. (The Colts win in overtime, 23-17.)

[More from sports] Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feeds on doubts in quest for greatness: 'He knows what they’re saying about him’ »

Dec. 18, 1946: Maryland defeats Johns Hopkins, 41-36, in basketball before 3,000 fans at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park. Vic Turyn and Tommy Mont, both of whom quarterbacked the Terps football team, combine for 21 points.

Dec. 19, 1917: Loyola High holds Poly without a basket in the first half, then hangs on for a 22-21 victory. Captain Frank Holew scores 13 points for the winners.

Dec. 20, 1875: Skating is excellent on the frozen lake in Druid Hill Park. “Over 500 young people were on the ice,” The Sun reports. The pond at Patterson Park is also crowded with skaters.

Ravens' Mark Ingram II dives for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Jets' Darryl Roberts defends against him. Dec. 12, 2019
Ravens' Mark Ingram II dives for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Jets' Darryl Roberts defends against him. Dec. 12, 2019 (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Birthday

Dec. 21, 1989: Mark Ingram II, the Ravens’ star running back and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement