Dec. 7, 1992: Earl “Papa Bear” Banks, who coached Morgan State’s football team for 14 years and who won the NCAA College Division title in 1966, is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Banks sent more than 40 players to the pros.
Dec. 6, 1988: The heirs of Edward Bennett Williams, who owned the Orioles for nine years until his death in August, sell the team for $70 million to a group led by New York businessman Eli Jacobs.
Dec. 6, 1970: The Colts’ Jim O’Brien kicks field goals of 45, 44 and 47 yards — despite wind gusts of up to 35 mph — in a 29-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Memorial Stadium.
Dec. 2, 1964: Navy’s basketball team routs Western Maryland (now McDaniel), 104-66, in Annapolis. Gene Parchinski scores 21 for the winners.
Dec. 7, 1959: Morgan State’s Harry Johnson scores 46 points in a 73-72 basketball win over Bowie State at Hurt Gymnasium. Johnson, a 6-foot-4 forward, later serves two tours of duty in Vietnam, receives three bronze stars and becomes the first African American senior manager in World Bank history.
Dec. 5, 1924: Maryland scores a come-from-behind basketball victory over Columbia, 24-23, in overtime in New York. The Terps get a team-high seven points from captain Jack Faber, who’ll go on to coach the school’s lacrosse team to nine national championships.
Dec. 1, 1912: After a 6-0 defeat of Army in Philadelphia, Navy’s football team returns by train and is paraded through the streets of Annapolis, led by its mascot, Billy the goat, in a cart pulled by a mule clad in Army’s colors.
Dec. 3, 1907: Joe Gans, world lightweight boxing champion, is fined $25 in court for speeding in his automobile on Mount Royal Avenue.
Birthday
Dec. 3, 1937: Bobby Boyd, Colts cornerback who was three times an All-Pro in the 1960s and who retired with 57 interceptions, tied for 13th all-time. Boyd died in 2017.