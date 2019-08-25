This Week In Baltimore Sports History: Kyle Boller drops ball in Ravens preseason game

Aug. 25, 2007: Lightning strikes FedEx Field in Landover during a pre-season game between the Ravens and Washington, knocking out lights in the end zone and ending the contest in the third quarter with Baltimore trailing, 13-7. The Redskins return a Kyle Boller fumble for the winning touchdown.
Aug. 30, 1991: Left fielder Joe Orsulak goes 5-for-5 at the plate and cuts down a runner at second base in the Orioles’ 11-5 victory over the Twins in Minnesota.
Aug. 26, 1977: Nat Frazier resigns as basketball coach at Morgan State College to become assistant coach for the New York Knicks of the NBA. Frazier led the Bears for six years and won the NCAA Division II championship in 1974.
Aug. 25, 1970: Dave McNally, 27, becomes a 20-game winner for the third straight year, pitching the Orioles to a 5-1 victory over the Oakland A’s for the team’s eighth consecutive victory.
Aug. 31, 1962: “The big lug has been like the Chinese Wall,” teammate Bill Pellington says as the Colts’ Art Donovan announces his retirement. “Fatso," 37, was a four-time first-team All-Pro. Players acknowledge Donovan’s departure by tearing his pants off and lighting a cherry bomb under his car.
Aug. 30, 1958: For the fifth consecutive year, the horse named Belle’s Baby wins the $2,000 Baltimore County Purse on opening day of the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.
Aug. 28, 1954: Knotty Pine, a 4-inch male crustacean who was about to be steamed, defeats 39 rivals to win the annual Sun-sponsored Hard Crab Derby before 1,500 at the American Legion ballpark in Crisfield. Knotty Pine wins by a yard in less than 3 minutes in the 20-foot race.
Aug, 29, 1944: A crowd of more than 30,000 — largest ever for a baseball game in Baltimore — sees the streaking Orioles rout the Jersey City Giants, 15-5, in an International League game at Municipal Stadium. It’s the sixth straight win for the first-place Orioles, who get home runs from Howie Moss, Frankie Skaff and Bob Latshaw.
Birthday
Aug. 26, 1933: George Welsh, All-American quarterback at Navy in 1955 who later coached the Midshipmen for nine years and Virginia for 19, retiring in 2000 as the winningest coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He died in January 2019 at age 85.