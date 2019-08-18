Advertisement

This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Orioles relief pitcher Dick Hall continues dominant streak

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM

Aug. 18, 2000: The Ravens win their 11th consecutive preseason game, 24-13, over the Panthers in Carolina. All three quarterbacks (Tony Banks, Trent Dilfer and Chris Redman) lead Baltimore on touchdown drives.

Pitcher Dick Hall spent nine of his 16 seasons in the major leagues with the Orioles, compiling a 65-50 record with a 2.89 ERA.
Aug. 17, 1963: “This was my first perfect game but it took me 25 days,” Orioles reliever Dick Hall says after pitching the ninth inning in a 6-1 win over the Kansas City A’s. Hall has now retired 28 straight batters in seven appearances.

Aug. 22, 1960: Navy’s football team begins practice at the Naval Air Station in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, in new coach Wayne Hardin’s attempt to beat the heat in Maryland.

Aug. 23, 1958: Harry Bloom, of Baltimore’s K. of C. Orchards, wins the men’s mile race in the 14th annual Ocean Swimming Meet at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in 19 minutes, 52 seconds. Teammate Terry Bracken is the top women’s finisher in 21:10.5.
Don Larsen, who earned fame for throwing a perfect game for the Yankees in the World Series, started and ended his career with the Browns/Orioles franchise.
Aug. 24, 1954: The first-year Orioles lose their 13th straight, 9-2, to the Yankees in New York. Don Larsen (3-17) takes the loss for Baltimore (39-85), now 49 1/2 games out.

Aug. 24, 1937: Nick Campofreda, former star tackle at Western Maryland (now McDaniel), scores his first major win as a pro wrestler, defeating Joe Dusek at Carlin’s Park. Campofreda, a Loyola High grad, will later play for the Washington Redskins and help coach the Baltimore Colts in 1947.

Aug. 23, 1925: Rogers “Rajah” Hornsby, the Hall-of-Fame-bound second baseman, hits a two-run home run for St. Louis as the Cardinals defeat the International League Orioles, 8-6, in an exhibition game before 10,000 fans at Oriole Park. Hornsby will manage the Orioles for half of 1938 and all of 1939.

Ty Cobb collected a record 4,189 hits in a 24-yard major league career.
Aug. 23, 1914: Outfielder Ty Cobb dazzles the crowd of 4,000 at Back River Park, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-1 exhibition win over the Orioles. Cobb, “The Georgia Peach,” gets three hits, knocks in five runs and pitches the ninth inning, retiring the side in order.

Birthday

Aug. 20, 1924: George Zuverink, Orioles relief pitcher who led the American League with 16 saves in 1957 and who, that year, formed the only “all Z” battery (with catcher Frank Zupo) in big league history. Zuverink died in 2014.

