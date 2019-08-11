This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Johnny Unitas leads Colts past College All-Stars

Aug. 16, 1997: The Orioles erupt for eight hits and seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Anaheim Angels, 10-9, at Camden Yards. B.J. Surhoff has six RBIs for first-place Baltimore.
Aug. 12, 1980: Jockey Phil Grove rides four winners at Timonium Race Track, giving him a meet-leading 35. Grove, of Frederick, will total 3,990 victories before retiring to become a steward for the Maryland Racing Commission.
Aug. 14, 1959: Before a crowd of 70,000, including Vice President Richard Nixon, the world champion Colts rout the College All-Stars, 29-0, at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Johnny Unitas passes for three touchdowns and defensive back Milt Davis returns an interception for a score.
Aug. 17, 1958: The Orioles send just 29 men to the plate but defeat the Washington Senators, 2-1, at Memorial Stadium. Connie Johnson pitches a three-hitter and knocks in the winning run.
Aug. 15, 1949: On the first day of football practice at Navy, a record 300 plebes show up for drills at Farragut Field in Annapolis.
Aug. 12, 1927: A four-run, ninth-inning rally gives the International League Orioles an 8-7 victory over the soon-to-be world champion New York Yankees before 6,500 fans at Oriole Park. Babe Ruth homers for the Yankees but is tagged with the loss, pitching the last inning in relief.
Aug. 11, 1907: Training for a boxing match in Arcadia, Calif., Joe Gans, world lightweight champion from Baltimore, helps fight a brush fire threatening the town. “I guess I dropped a pound or two” beating the flames with wet sacks, Gans says. “But it’s [a lot] like fighting — hard on the nose and the eyes.”
Aug. 16, 1893: The Orioles’ Bill Hawke, 23, throws the first no-hitter in big league history with the pitcher’s mound at the new distance (60 feet, 6 inches) from home plate. Hawke, of Elkton, will win 16 games for Baltimore’s 1894 National League champions.
Birthday
Aug. 12, 1930: Jack Scarbath (Poly), Maryland quarterback who led the 1951 Terps to a 28-13 upset of No. 1 Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl.