The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for April 7-13

April 13, 1996: Trailing 6-1 to the Minnesota Twins, the Orioles storm back to win, 7-6, on Brady Anderson’s walk-off ninth-inning home run at Camden Yards. It’s the ninth win in 10 games for Baltimore, off to its second-best start in club history (the 1966 team went 12-1).

April 11, 1967: A two-run homer in the first inning by Brooks Robinson sparks the world champion Orioles to a 6-3 Opening Day victory over the Twins before an announced 39,812 at Memorial Stadium. Moe Drabowsky gets the win in relief.

April 7, 1956: Ben Griswold IV, a 15-year-old Gilman student, wins the eighth annual S. Lurman Stewart Memorial Point-to-Point race, a 4-miler, at the Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club meeting.

April 8, 1949: Seventy former Johns Hopkins lacrosse players gather at Levering Hall on campus to meet coach Howdy Myers’ current squad. Old-timers include Fritz Stude, Don Kelly, Doug Turnbull and Navy coach Dinty Moore.

April 9, 1938: The International League Orioles sign Rogers Hornsby, 41, as third base coach and pinch hitter. Hornsby, who hit .424 (a major league record) with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1924, will play half a season with Baltimore and hit .074. He’ll manage the Orioles in 1939.

April 11, 1920: Poly’s lacrosse team defeats the University of Pennsylvania, 3-2, at Mount Washington field. One of the Engineers’ goals is scored by Doug Turnbull, who’ll go on to be a four-time All-American at Johns Hopkins.

April 11, 1901: During the Orioles’ 38-7 rout of the Atlantics, a semipro team, at Baltimore’s American League Park, third baseman John McGraw hits a fly to right field. The ball rolls to the fence where a Great Dane owned by catcher Wilbert Robinson is tied. No one dares retrieve it as McGraw circles the bases. “Robbie declared that he would station the dog at the same spot regularly this summer and make him useful,” The Sun reports.

April 9, 1895: The National League champion Orioles, in Norfolk, Va., for an exhibition game with the Boston Beaneaters, attempt to fly their title flag from the Atlantic Hotel. Before they can do so, Tommy Tucker, Boston’s first baseman, intercepts the flag, “striking the glorious banner savage blows with his fist,” The Sun reports. Orioles players run Tucker off.

April 10, 1963: Outfielder Mike Devereaux, who played seven years with the Orioles and who led the 1992 team with 24 home runs and 107 RBIs.

