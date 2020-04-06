xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Sam Horn guides Orioles to Opening Day victory

Mike Klingaman
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 06, 2020 5:00 AM

April 6, 2000: For the second straight game, Orioles catcher Charles Johnson hits a game-winning home run, a three-run shot to beat the Cleveland Indians, 6-2, at Camden Yards.

April 9, 1990: Sam Horn, a designated hitter who joined the Orioles the week before, hits two three-run home runs in their 7-6 Opening Day win over the Royals in Kansas City.

Advertisement

April 11, 1987: No. 1 Maryland beats sixth-ranked Navy, 17-5, in men’s lacrosse in Annapolis. Mike Mosko (John Carroll), a 6-foot-5 attackman, scores six goals for the 8-0 Terps.

Earl Monroe of the NBA's Baltimore Bullets
Earl Monroe of the NBA's Baltimore Bullets(Baltimore Sun 1968)

April 6, 1970: The New York Knicks defeat the Bullets, 127-114, to win the NBA Eastern Division semifinals, four games to three, at Madison Square Garden. Earl Monroe scores 32 points for Baltimore.

April 5, 1967: The Clippers beat the Quebec Aces, 4-1, in Game 1 of the American Hockey League Calder Cup best-of-five quarterfinals at the Civic Center. Willie Marshall, Bob Cunningham, Jim Bartlett and Doug Robinson score for Baltimore, which will reach the semifinals before losing to Rochester.

[More from sports] Ravens draft preview: Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray or someone else at inside linebacker?

April 9, 1959: The Orioles pull off a triple play on Opening Day but lose, 9-2, to the Senators in Washington. A two-run home run by catcher Gus Triandos averts a shutout.

April 8, 1958: In the National Badminton Championships at the Fifth Regiment Armory, Baltimore’s Clint and Patsy Stephens, husband and wife, finish second in mixed doubles.

April 6, 1955: Chuck Thompson, a 3-year-old colt named for a Baltimore sportscaster, wins the feature event at Bowie Race Course, setting a 6-furlong track record.

Philadelphia Phillies president Andy McPhail speaks during a news conference after a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies president Andy McPhail speaks during a news conference after a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II/AP)

Birthday

April 5, 1953: Andy MacPhail, the Orioles’ onetime president of baseball operations (2007-2011). He’s now president of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Advertisement

Latest Sports

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement