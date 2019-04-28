This week in Baltimore sports history (April 28-May 4): Mike Bordick sets O's mark for RBIs in a month by a SS

April 28, 2000: Mike Bordick’s seventh home run helps the Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers, 4-3, before an announced 44,092 at Camden Yards. With 29 RBIs, Bordick breaks the one-month team record for RBIs by a shortstop held by Cal Ripken Jr.

Matt Panetta and his Johns Hopkins teammates went on to lose to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 1990. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun 1990)

April 28, 1990: Matt Panetta scores twice as Johns Hopkins’ men’s lacrosse team stops Navy, 6-4, in Annapolis. It’s the 16th consecutive victory for the Blue Jays over the Midshipmen.

Wilde Lake graduate Jim Traber played four seasons for his hometown Orioles. (Baltimore Sun file)

May 2, 1989: The Orioles draw 10 walks and edge the California Angels, 4-3, at Memorial Stadium. Jim Traber’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning wins it.

McDonogh graduate Pam Shriver won 133 top-level titles during her professional women's tennis career. (UPI 1983)

May 1, 1983: “I’ve been unlucky in tournaments, but everything fell into place for me here,” Baltimore’s Pam Shriver says upon defeating Kathy Jordan, 6-2, 6-0, to win the Virginia Slims of Atlanta tennis championship.

April 30, 1975: Three Maryland football players drafted by the Colts — all standouts for the Terps’ 1974 Atlantic Coast Conference champs — sign contracts: punter Phil Wagenheim (10th round), defensive back Bob Smith (16th) and wide receiver Frank Russell (17th). None will make the team.

Coach Rick Forzano had a 10-33 record from 1969 to 1972 in leading Navy's football program. He later coached the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press 1970)

May 4, 1970: With the Orioles in Annapolis for an exhibition against the Midshipmen, Navy football coach Rick Forzano makes a play for slugger Boog Powell. “We will give you your own battleship and you will be the only one ever to graduate from the Academy as an admiral,” Forzano tells the 265-pound Powell, a onetime high school tackle.

April 30, 1963: The Bullets, Baltimore’s new NBA franchise, score big in the pro draft, selecting West Virginia guard Rod Thorn in the first round and Idaho forward Gus Johnson in the second. Both will land in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

May 1, 1957: Navy names Slade Cutter athletic director. A two-sport star for the Midshipmen, Cutter was undefeated in 22 heavyweight boxing bouts and also kicked a 20-yard field goal to defeat Army, 3-0, in 1934.

Jackie Brandt played for five teams in the majors from 1956 to 1967. (Joseph A. DiPaola Jr. / Baltimore Sun 1964)

Birthday

April 28, 1934: Jackie Brandt, a zany Orioles outfielder (1960 through 1965) who, when asked how he misplayed a fly ball replied, “I lost it in the jet stream.”

