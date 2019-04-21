This week in Baltimore sports history (April 21-27): Ravens select Terrell Suggs in 2003 NFL draft

April 26, 2003: With the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, the Ravens take Terrell Suggs, Arizona State linebacker who had an NCAA record 24 sacks as a senior.
April 26, 1997: Roberto Alomar hits three home runs at Camden Yards, the first player to do so, as the Orioles defeat the Boston Red Sox, 14-5, before an announced 47,727.
April 21, 1983: On her 16th birthday, jockey Jill Kaenel wins her first race and twice finishes third while riding on the same card at Pimlico Race Course as her brother Jack, winner of the 1982 Preakness.
April 21, 1977: A seventh-inning single robs junior right-hander Calvin Ripken of a perfect game as Aberdeen defeats Edgewood, 5-0. Ripken strikes out 15 and improves his record to 4-1.
April 21, 1971: Roy Jefferson, Colts wide receiver, scores a hole-in-one on the 118-yard fifth hole at the Schenley Golf Club in Pittsburgh. Jefferson’s tee shot, with a 9-iron, bounces once on the green and lands in the cup.
April 21, 1968: Down to their last out, the Orioles explode for seven runs in the ninth inning to rout the California Angels, 11-4, in Anaheim. Curt Blefary, Brooks Robinson and Boog Powell get run-scoring singles, and Davey Johnson hits a two-run home run.
April 27, 1957: Maryland’s lacrosse team rallies from a three-goal deficit to defeat Navy, 5-4, before an announced 8,500 in Annapolis. Larry McLean (Dundalk) scores twice for the Terps, who get their 29th straight win against a college foe.
April 22, 1921: In a baseball showdown of Baltimoreans, Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees hits a home run off Philadelphia’s Eddie Rommel — but Rommel and the host Athletics win the game, 11-4.
April 21, 1957: Jesse Orosco, Orioles left-handed reliever for five years who, at age 40, went 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA for Baltimore’s 1997 AL East champions.